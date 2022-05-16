—

‘America First’ leader, extreme right-wing, white nationalist, and anti-LGBTQI podcaster Nick Fuentes has a reason for being an involuntary celibate heterosexual. Fuentes, who considers himself the “straightest guy” recently said that any kind of sexual activity was “gay”.

The Anti-Defamation League, describes Fuentes as a “white supremacist”. According to ADL, “Fuentes and his America First adherents vocally support the closure of the U.S. borders to immigrants, while opposing “liberal” values such as feminism and LGBTQ+ rights”.

Incel Subculture

Fuentes identifies himself as an “incel” – an online subculture , mainly among white men, who say they are unable to find a sexual partner. Earlier this month America First’s treasurer Jaden McNeil found a girlfriend, moved out of Fuentes’s basement lair and denounced the group as a cult.

This seemed to infuriate Fuentes and send him off the rails. In a recent video podcast, Fuentes took issue with the fact that people consider him gay as he has never had a girlfriend. “Some people call me gay because I’ve never had a girlfriend. I think, if anything, it makes me less gay. If anything, it makes me not gay,” Fuentes said.

The Straightest Heterosexual

Fuentes said that was proof that gay men were dating girls. “Not only is that thinking (that he is gay because he doesn’t have a gilrfriend) flawed, but actually it’s the reverse. That actually makes me really more heterosexual,” the podcaster claimed.

“If we’re really being honest, never having a girlfriend, never having sex with a woman really makes you more heterosexual because honestly, dating women is gay. (Men) having sex with women is gay. And having sex with men is gay and it’s really all gay.”

Fuentes further claimed that “the only really straight heterosexual position is to actualy ‘incel’… What’s gayer than being ‘i like cuddles, I need kisses'”.





