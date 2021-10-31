—

In life there are some pretty big questions that beg to be answered. Right now for many internet users, one of the biggest questions is whether screen killer Michael Myers is a raging homophobe?

The accusations have begun to swell in the wake of the newly released, next chapter in the widely successful Halloween franchise. In Halloween Kills, Myers played by James Jude Courtney, in his usual blood thirsty fashion, butchers a gay couple living in his childhood home.

The couple Big John and Little Joh, after realising someone had broken into their home, search for the intruder. Needless to say, they never really stood a chance of making it out alive.

Homophobia Or Equality

“Halloween Kills really destroyed my respect for Michael. He was homophobic for killing a gay couple. Racist for killing black people, and he obviously rejects democracy by refusing to die tonight,” posted one Twitter user.

Another user said: “They really had to kill the gay couple Michael Myers is homophobic asf”.

Some, however, are not entirely convinced of the alleged homophobia. Some armchair critics have claimed that Myers’ killing of a gay couple is just simply a sign of equality- for apparently, it’s not only heterosexual couples that can be butchered these days…

Chucky Supports Gay Rights

Elsewhere in the world of horror films, in the new Chucky television adaption The Child’s Play, the homicidal doll befriends gay youth Jake, who purchases the doll knowingly at a yard sale. Chucky in the series goes so far as to openly support gay and transgender characters.

One person pointing to this, wrote on twitter that “Michael Myers being canonically homophobic and Chucky being canonically anti-homophobic is not something I expected this year.”

As the twelfth instalment, Halloween Kills is already proving a hugely successful venture for the franchise, raking in some $50.4m dollars in its opening weekend alone.