Missy Higgins Tops ARIA Charts With Her Latest Album

Bisexual singer-songwriter Missy Higgins has achieved another career milestone, securing the number one spot on the ARIA charts with her latest album, The Second Act.

Her achievement comes exactly 20 years after her debut album The Sound of White first topped the charts in 2004, cementing her legacy in Australian music.

Missy Higgins tops the charts with The Second Act

Missy’s new album, described as “a kind of sequel” to The Sound of White, was previewed in an extensive 40-show tour across Australia earlier this year.

Fans who attended these intimate performances were given the opportunity to pre-order The Second Act on LP and CD, a move that laid the groundwork for her return to the Australian music charts.

Reflecting on her journey, Missy expressed deep gratitude to her loyal supporters.

“I owe my career to the audiences who have come and seen me play live,” she shared.

“In the early days, when I was supporting lots of other artists, I usually signed CDs at the merch booth after my set. Lots of the same people I met way back then came to one of this year’s gigs – some of them even brought their kids – so this tour brought things full circle in all sorts of ways. The crowd support has sustained me through a very difficult period so I’m sincerely grateful to everyone who has embraced The Second Act – it means more than you can imagine.”

The Second Act marks Missy’s fourth album to reach number one, following the success of her previous chart-toppers The Sound of White (2004), On a Clear Night (2007), and The Ol’ Razzle Dazzle (2012).

The album, recorded at home and praised for its raw emotional depth, has garnered critical acclaim.

Beat described it as “raw, emotional and soothing,” while The Australian highlighted her powerful vocals, stating, “her vocals have never been stronger.”

The ABC called The Second Act “one of the most quietly profound, nuanced break-up albums you’ll ever hear.”

In addition to her album success, Missy’s The Second Act tour has continued to captivate audiences, with six newly announced “Encore Shows” selling out rapidly.

The highlight of these upcoming shows is the 10,000-capacity Sidney Myer Music Bowl concert in Melbourne, Missy’s biggest headlining performance since 2005. Special guests Dan Sultan and Mia Wray will join her for this sold-out event, made possible by the Victorian Government’s ALWAYS LIVE program, which ensured lower ticket prices for fans and a donation to the music industry charity, Support Act.

Missy’s forthcoming shows at the Sydney Opera House Forecourt and other venues across the country are also selling fast.

This success comes during a year of celebrations for the beloved singer, who will be inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in November, marking her extraordinary contribution to Australian music over the last two decades.

For ticket information and tour dates, visit www.missyhiggins.com.