Auli'i Cravalho came out as bisexual with the help of Tik Tok and Eminem. Image: Auli'i Cravalho via Facebook

The actress who played the title character in Disney’s Moana, Auli’i Cravalho has come out as bisexual in a video posted to Tik Tok.

The 19-year-old actress took to Tik Tok last week, posting a video which features her lip-syncing to Eminem’s “Those Kinda Nights” which has since been watched by more than 220,000 people.

On her official Tik Tok account, Cravalho uploaded the video lip-syncing to a snippet of the song which features a conversation between the Eminem and a woman who reveals herself as bisexual.

However, Cravalho only lip-synced the woman’s words and in doing so, established herself as the next Biconic Disney starlet.

“Seriously though, jokes aside, how you doin’? You straight?

“She said: “No, I’m bi.”

“She said: “Are you drunk?” I said: “No, I’m high”

“I’m checkin’ out the chick, she said: “So am I.”

Cravalho then responded to one Twitter user who asked: “hey queen ur doing great in importance of being earnest :D do u like girls,”

Cravalho replied: “If I may escort you to my tiktok.”

Cravalho was only 15-years-old when Moana hit the big-screens in 2016, which at the time received rave reviews for its cultural-appreciation and its smash-hit soundtrack.

Fans were quick to take to Twitter to show their love and support for Cravalho, who has joined the ranks of Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato as Disney’s queer icons.

“Wait you’re telling me the one female voice actor I’ve ever had a crush on is in the LGBT community?!” One Twitter user wrote.

“DISNEY IS QUAKING,” wrote another user.

The COVID-9 pandemic that has swept across the world also seems to have made it just a smidge bit gayer, after Rebecca Black, who found fame as with viral 2011 YouTube hit, Friday, came out as queer.

The 22-year-old, who has managed a musical career despite the online backlash and bullying she received at the time, spoke about her sexuality last week and revealed she’d been through a breakup with a woman.

While appearing on podcast Dating Straight, Rebecca told hosts Jack Dodge and Amy Ordman about the breakup, insisting that she’d made a conscious decision not to ‘come out’ and noting the current fluidity of her own sexuality.

“People started asking and I stopped not responding. I’m still in the process, it feels like,” she said.

“It’s like the f**king quarantine, every day is different,’ she replied. ‘It’s something that over the past few years I’ve obviously been having a lot of conversations with myself about.

“To me, the word “queer” feels really nice. I have dated a lot of different types of people, and I just don’t really know what the future holds. Some days, I feel a little more on the “gay” side than others.”