Moira Deeming Serves Defamation Notice On Victorian Liberal Leader John Pesutto

A day before the Victorian Liberal Party was to take up a motion to expel her, MP Moira Deeming served a defamation notice on Opposition leader John Pesutto.

Deeming had earlier threatened to file a lawsuit against Pesutto and then backflipped. The latest move sets Liberal MPs who support her on a collision course with other MPs who would like to see her expelled from the party.

Pesutto had initiated action against Deeming after the MP participated and spoke at an event organised by a British anti-trans campaigner Kellie-Jay Keen, which was attended by neo-Nazi members of the National Socialist Network.

Deeming had driven Keen, also known by her online handle Posie Parker, to Parliament. There was a public outcry after Neo-Nazis clashed with transgender rights activists and gave the Nazi salute on the steps outside Victorian Parliament.

In March, Deeming had survived a move to expel her, after the motion did not go for a vote. Instead, Deeming accepted a nine-month suspension from the party room.

Developing story. Watch this space for further updates