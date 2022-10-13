—

As usual, there’s a lot happening in queer Sydney this week, but our picks for what’s on are a healthy mix of the large and the local.

October Dragfest

You are invited to join Nina and her Divas for a drag performance anchored by a famous bottomless brunch. While you’re sipping Mimosas and eating up delicious pastries, enjoy the show put on by a group of certified drag queen divas.

Shows are running every Saturday until the end of the month, with the 29th’s show being specifically Halloween-themed. Come celebrate this union of drag and classy food on an October weekend of your choice.

When: Saturday 15th, 22nd, 29th October, 12pm

Where: Bar Nina, 85A Stanley Street

Tickets: $79

Discover The Secrets Of Oxford Street

Maybe you’ve just arrived in Sydney, maybe you’ve been here your whole life, but one thing’s for certain – you know that Oxford Street is the gay capital of Sydney.

Few know as much about its long and storied history as Wonder Mama, who regularly runs guided tours of the Oxford strip telling stories of the people and places that made this stretch of Sydney what it is. Regardless of your familiarity with Sydney, this tour is a surefire way to learn about local queer history.

When: Saturday 15th October, 12:30pm

Where: Meet at Hyde Park, Elizabeth Street

Tickets: $65

Moulin Rouge! At Circular Quay

Whether you’ve seen or are yet to see the show putting Sydney entertainment back on the map, the Moulin Rouge! musical pop-up is bringing the glam and glitz to Circular Quay for the weekend.

Enjoy professional photo opportunities, mini makeovers by MAC Cosmetics, barista coffee and painting sessions – all completely free! Furthermore, prizes to the musical are waiting to be won by a few lucky guests, making the pop-up a great event with potentially huge reward.

When: Saturday 15th October and Sunday 16th October, 11am-5pm

Where: Overseas Passenger Terminal, Southern Forecourt, The Rocks

Tickets: All activities free, but bookings essential for ‘Pinot and Picasso’ sessions

Weekly Trivia At The Imperial

If you’re looking to work your brain and have a bit of fun midway through the week, look no further than the Imperial Erskineville’s weekly trivia night.

Your alternating hosts are local Sydney queens Fran Giapianni and Dakota Fann’ee who promise to provide a night of hearty laughter and entertainment. Plus, cash prizes are up for grabs and the prices of slices of pizza have been cut in half. This might just be the push you need to get over hump day.

When: Wednesday 19th October, 7pm

Where: The Imperial Erksineville, 35 Erskineville Rd, Erskineville

Tickets: Free, but bookings encouraged

Queers Of Joy

Come to Marrickville’s Red Rattler Theatre this Thursday for the latest installment of Queers of Joy, a safe and inclusive space for queer and trans performers to freely express themselves.

The line-up for this performance includes Cassandra the Queen, Manish Interest, Beauty Baby and Fantasia Towers and will offer Auslan interpretation and full accessibility. Any and all are welcome to come and be themselves, all the while supporting trans artists.

When: Thursday 20th October, 7pm

Where: Red Rattler Theatre, 6 Faversham Street, Marrickville

Tickets: $35