Naples Erects Controversial Giant Rainbow Penis In City Centre

A new art installation of a rainbow penis in Naples, Italy, has ignited a storm of controversy, with many expressing outrage over its “explicit” design.

The sculpture, which stands 11.8 metres tall and resembles a veiny phallus, has drawn attention from both locals and tourists.

Giant rainbow penis causes controversy

Titled “Tu si ‘na cosa grande” (translated as “You’re a big thing”), the artwork was installed in the Piazza Municipio and has become a focal point of discussion in the local community as it made international news.

The late artist Gaetano Pesce, who passed away six months ago at 83, is the creative mind behind the sculpture.

Known for his bold, often provocative designs, Pesce created this piece as a tribute to Naples and its iconic character, Pulcinella, a staple of Italian Commedia dell’Arte.

Pesce intended the sculpture to express his “gratitude towards these surroundings that bring great energy both to his creative work and the people that he loves,” as shared on his Instagram account.

However, not everyone shares Pesce’s appreciation for the work.

The towering phallus, which is rainbow-coloured and accompanied by two illuminated hearts pierced by Cupid’s arrow, has faced significant backlash online.

Critics have described the sculpture as “disgusting” and a “piece of crap.”

One social media user bluntly asked, “How Neapolitans can tolerate such a piece of c**p is truly a mystery,” while another commented, “The name of the artwork is very apt considering it looks like a giant dildo.”

Despite the harsh criticism, Naples Mayor Gaetano Manfredi has come to the defence of the artwork.

He acknowledged that his initial reaction was similar to that of many detractors but said that the sculpture’s true meaning lies in its “stylised representation of the relationship between Pulcinella and the hearts of Neapolitans.” Manfredi further argued, “The fact that the phallus is being discussed means the work has achieved its goal.”