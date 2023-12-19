ABC Announces Patricia Karvelas Will Host Q+A

Out gay Australian journalist Patricia Karvelas will return to host ABC’s Q+A program, the national broadcaster said.

ABC said that Karvelas will continue to host RN Breakfast “three or five days a week” depending on her Q+A schedule.

In July 2023, Q+A host StanGrant quit the show and accused ABC management of failing to support him against racist backlash. Since then, Karvelas and Virginia Trioli had hosted the show. Out gay journalist Hamish Macdonald had left as host of Q+A in 2021, after being targeted with vile social media abuse. Karvelas herself has been the target of vicious trolling and homophobic abuse online.

Town Hall

On Wednesday, Karvelas said she was excited to host the program.

“Q+A is the town hall. It’s the only program bringing together a range of guests to debate the big issues where ordinary people – not journalists or insiders – can come along and ask questions of powerful people,” Karvelas said in a statement.

“I thrive on big and difficult conversations and I’m excited and privileged to take on the role of host of this iconic ABC program in 2024. A show like Q+A should constantly be evolving to meet the needs of Australians and that’s what I’m committed to doing.”

“RN Breakfast is the agenda-setting long-form audio interview program that brings me so much joy. I’m delighted to combine my love of radio and TV at the ABC,” added Karvelas.

Handling Trolls

Justin Stevens, ABC Director News said that having Karvelas host two of ABC’s flagship programs was “terrific”

“Patricia’s an exceptional communicator with a rare ability to cut through complex issues and make them clear She’s an independent thinker who brings ethical and intellectual rigour to her journalism,” said Stevens.





