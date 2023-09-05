Drag Race Star Courtney Act Says She Will Vote Yes To Indigenous Voice To Parliament

RuPaul’s Drag Race star and Australian drag icon Courtney Act has added her support for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament and said that she will vote ‘Yes’ in the upcoming referendum.

Last week, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the Indigenous Voice to Parliament national vote will be held on October 14, 2023.

The referendum requires a voter to answer Yes or No to the question – whether an Indigenous Voice to Parliament that will act like an advisory body for issues that impact First Nations people should be added to Australia’s Constitution.

LGBTQI Community’s Vote

In a video posted to social media, Act recalled another national vote six years ago – when Australians voted yes to same-sex marriages.

“The queer community had our yes vote a few years ago. And I remember at the time I thought it was about marriage, but I later realised it was about equality,” said act.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney Act (@courtneyact)

The television personality and drag performer said that Australians had another opportunity to stand up for equality. “We have another yes vote coming up in our country to establish an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voice. And this vote is also about equality.”

Act said when the country voted Yes for marriage equality, it sent a powerful message.

“I remember when I found out that two-thirds of Australians voted yes in support of marriage equality, it was such an overwhelming feeling of – wow, the majority of people think that the queers are alright. I remember how it affected how I felt about myself in a positive way, and I remember how it impacted how people feel about my community,” said Act.

Voting Yes

“And my hope is that a resounding Yes on October 14 will be a message of solidarity to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and a message to the Parliament and the government to listen.”

Act broke down the referendum question for her followers on social media. “The Voice is quite simple. It is an advisory body of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who will give advice to the government and the Parliament on matters concerning their communities.”

“It makes sense, right? As a queer person, I want queer people involved in making the decisions that affect my life outcomes. Women should be involved in decisions affecting women’s health and women’s roles and women’s lives. It makes sense.”

Act emphasised why a referendum was necessary. “Politicians like to use minorities as footballs. The thing about the referendum is it’ll be enshrined in the Constitution, which means it can’t be taken away. It can be changed, but it will always be there. That consistency is paramount to ensuring that the recommendations that are made are able to be played out and seem to come to fruition and have positive changes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our country.”

“I care about equality and equity for First Nations people and that’s why I’m voting yes,” Act said.





