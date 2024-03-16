Foreign Minister Penny Wong Marries Partner In Adelaide Overnight

Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who famously supported the opposition to same sex marriage has married her partner over night.

Wong and her partner of almost twenty years, Sophie Allouache, wed in a ceremony in Adelaide.

The news comes after speculation of their engagement late last year.

Penny Wong and Sophie Allouache tie the knot

Foreign Minister Penny Wong issued a brief statement announcing their marriage overnight.

“We are delighted that so many of our family and friends could share this special day with us” she said in a post on social media.

The wedding was attended by key figures in the Labor party at a small winery in the Adelaide Hills.

Guests included Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, former South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill and Health Minister Mark Butler.

It has been a long journey for the pair after the debate over same sex marriage has overshadowed her career.

The decision for Penny Wong to marry seems a far cry from her controversial statements back in 2010.

At the time Wong supported the then stance of the national Labor party to oppose same sex marriage.

After being celebrated for being the first openly gay female cabinet minister in Australian history many were disappointed that she chose to tow the party line.

‘‘On the issue of marriage I think the reality is there is a cultural, religious, historical view around that which we have to respect,’’ she said at the time.

‘‘The party’s position is very clear that this is an institution that is between a man and a woman.’’

‘‘I am part of a party and I support the party’s policies.’’

However after Labor later changed party policy Wong shifted her position.

When the Marriage Act was amended in 2017 she joined the chorus of support and celebration in parliament.

‘I hope that everyone in this parliament has heard the resounding voice of the Australian people today, a mandate for change, a mandate for equality,’ she said.

‘Because it is time.

‘Thank you for standing up for fairness, thank you for standing up for equality. Thank you for standing up for our families.’