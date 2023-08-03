Huge Increase In Number Of Gay Couples Living Together In Australia

Shibu Thomas
August 3, 2023
Image: The Equality Campaign in Canberra. Image: Supplied.

The number of gay couples living together has increased by as much as 70 % since Australia legalised same-sex marriages in 2017, a new report has revealed.

Though the 2021 Australian Census did not count the number of LGBTQI persons, data with regard to gay couples living together has been collected since 1996. The 2021 Census revealed that there were around 78,000 same-sex couples living together, up 68% from the 47,000 couples that were recorded living together in the 2016 Census, according to a report released by the Australian Institute of Family Studies.

Same-sex couples accounted for 1.4 of all couples in 2021, up from 0.9 per cent in 2016. In 1996, 58 percent of same-sex couples were male same-sex couples. The 2021 Census recorded an equal number of male and female same-sex couples. 

Marriage Equality

The 2017 Marriage Equality vote, legalisation of gay marriages and increasing “societal acceptance” of same-sex relationships could be the reason behind the rise in numbers, said Dr Lixia Qu, co-author of the AIFS report. 

“‘It could be an increasing willingness for same-sex couples to disclose their relationship – or for partners to form a couple household, instead of living separately,’ Dr Qu said in a statement. 

“The change in legislation may have impacted women in particular, as we’ve seen the number of women in same-sex relationships rise rapidly in the last few years.”

The numbers reflect the growing acceptance of rainbow families. “Whether it means more same-sex couples are making the decision to live together, or feeling more comfortable disclosing their status as a same-sex couple, this report does indicate a societal shift in recent years,” report co-author, Dr Jennifer Baxter said.

Count Us In 2026

LGBTQI groups have asked the Anthony Albanese government to ensure that the community was counted in the 2026 Census. The Australian Bureau of Statistics is currently inviting submissions for its new shortlist of topics for the 2026 Census, which includes LGBTQI communities.

National LGBTQI advocacy group said that the federal government had an opportunity to reflect the real diversity of the Australian community in 2026.

“Thousands of LGBTIQ+ people and rainbow families were rendered invisible in 2021. “At the moment we don’t know exactly how many LGBTIQ+ people live in Australia, where they are and basic demographic information about them, to ensure that government service delivery meets their needs,” Equality Australia’s Legal Director Ghassan Kassisieh said in a statement.

 

