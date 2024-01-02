Matildas Star Ellie Carpenter Gets Engaged To Partner Danielle Van De Donk

Shibu Thomas
January 2, 2024
Image: Ellie Carpenter and Danielle van de Donk. Images: Instagram

Matildas defender Ellie Carpenter (23) announced on New Year’s Day that she and her partner,  teammate Danielle van de Donk (32), had got engaged. 

Carpenter and van de Donk shared the news in a joint Instagram post on Monday. 

“My person for life ❤️💍!!,” van de Donk posted, with a photo of the happy couple showing off the engagement ring. The couple who have been seeing each other for over a year, got engaged in the Maldives where they were holidaying.

Congratulations Pour In

Among those who congratulated the happy couple was out gay Matildas captain Sam Kerr. “Let’s goooooo. Congrats guys xx,” Kerr replied to the couple’s post. 

 Matildas teammate Alanna Kennedy posted “Congrats lovers 🥰.” Matildas forward Emily Gielnik wrote “My girrrrrrlllllssss so damn happy for you guys. Love you both so much.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ellie Carpenter (@elliecarpenterr)

Carpenter and van de Donk have been reportedly dating for a year, after they first met each other in France while playing for the French Division One club Olympique Lyonnais.

The couple made their relationship public in 2022 when they posted photos after their French club won the Champions League in St Tropez. 

Matildas players won the country’s hearts when they made history and took the team to the Women’s World Cup semi-finals in 2023. The Matildas had the most number of out gay players in the competition, with nine first-team players and three reserves who are in same-sex relationships. 

Last year, Matildas star Gielnik married her longtime partner Temica Sayer.



