Matildas star Emily Gielnik Marries Partner Temica Sayer

Matildas star Emily Gielnik married her longtime partner Temica Sayer in a gorgeous ceremony on Wednesday, surrounded by family, friends and her fellow teammates.

Gielnik took to Instagram and posted photos and videos of the wedding. “Truly the best day of our lives,” Gielnik said. Gielnik and Sayer have been together for eight years.

“Some people you meet and you just know you need them to stick around for the rollercoaster ride,” Sayer said in a post last year. In a pre-wedding post, Sayer thanked “my beautiful family and friends thank you for all the effort”, adding “Emily Gielnik, I Cannot wait to marry you!”

The theme of the outdoor wedding was white, with Gielnik sporting a white suit jacket and pants, and Temica in a white dress. The reception was held at Osteria Weddings on the Tweed coast

Among those who attended the wedding were FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 players and Matilda teammates Ellie Carpenter and Teagan Micah.

Injury Forced Matilda Star To Pull Out of World Cup

An injury had prevented Gielnik from playing in the Women’s World Cup. Gielnik had shared her disappointment about having to pull out of the Matildas’ World Cup team.

The Matildas, which had the most number of out gay players in the competition, made history and reached the semi-finals.

“I don’t think anyone can prepare you for a heartache like this and it’s something that will take an eternity to comprehend,” Gielnik posted on Instagram.

“There is no such thing as perfect timing, or perfect decisions because everything is out of your control and even tho I put every inch of my being into getting back in time for this World Cup, sometimes it’s just not enough and your outcome is not in your hands and the universe has other plans for you. I’ve learnt to trust my gut, to put myself first, to never stop believing and to grab opportunities that spark when setbacks arise.”

“Once a Tilly, always a Tilly,” said Gielnik, adding that she would be with the team’s journey in the World Cup. “I’ll be right there every step of the way living and breathing the green and gold.”

Matildas Have Captivated The Nation

In another post, she reflected on the team’s legacy. “The Matildas have captivated the entire nation and we need continued support and investment from not only government level but from corporate, from businesses, individual sponsors and Australian fans to keep this game alive and push this game in a direction that it deserves to go.”

“It all starts from the grassroots but it’s taken decades of perseverance to get the game to this level and we can’t afford to take any steps backward. This is the time, this is the new standard for women’s football and it has been a privilege to be able to share our story and help in any way, shape or form to continue the growth of this beautiful game in Australia,” added Gielnik.





