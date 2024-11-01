Narelda Jacobs Calls Out Melbourne Cafe For Refusing Her An Empty Table

Queer newsreader Narelda Jacobs has shared her story about a cafe that refused to seat her at an empty table at the front, and then offered the spot to a white man who came in right after her.

On Wednesday, the Studio 10 co-host posted on Instagram Stories to call out the unnamed Melbourne cafe for the alleged mistreatment she received while grabbing her morning coffee.

Narelda Jacobs calls out cafe on her Instagram

Jacobs alleges that the cafe outright refused to seat her at ‘a nicely placed empty table’ towards the front of the cafe and instead told her to sit at a table near the back.

The newsreader wrote that ‘they offered the same empty table to the white man who walked in after me.’

Her post was followed by a picture of herself having a morning cup of coffee at another cafe with the caption: “Show ‘em how it’s done”

Jacobs is a prominent & important voice on Indigenous issues

Narelda Jacobs is a beloved figure in LGBTQIA+ media and the wider Australian LGBTQIA+ community.

Narelda has had an impressive twenty year career with Channel 10, and was both the first Aboriginal and first openly lesbian newsreader in Western Australia.

The media veteran married her now-wife Karina Natt in August, who she met at Sydney World Pride in 2023.

The broadcaster, who is a Whadjuk Nungar woman, has always been vocal on social media in regard to Indigenous rights issues in Australia.

Jacobs, a board member of the National Justice Project made a promise to enlighten Australians as to why they should not celebrate Australia Day on January 26th.