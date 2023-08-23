Christian Lobby Campaign To Pressure Minns’ Labor Government Over Gay Conversion Practices Ban

Australian Christian Lobby has launched a campaign to pressure Premier Chris Minns’ government to exclude religious settings from the purview of Labor’s proposed law to ban anti-gay conversion practices in NSW.

Earlier this month, media reports said that the Labor government was planning to bring in a law to ban conversion practices. While details of the proposed law have not yet been made public, Nine Newspapers reported that the law would cover health and religious settings.

The Christian Lobby claimed the proposed ban “could see parents, pastors, and healthcare workers criminalised for providing non-affirming care for those who are confused about their sex.”

‘Gay Conversion Ban Law Not Acceptable’

The Lobby raised similar objections before Victoria enacted its “world-leading” law to gay conversion practices ban, claiming the legislation would lead to parents and religious leaders being jailed.

The Lobby has now called on its followers to send an email to the Chris Minns government. “We must respond promptly and pressure the new Minns government to provide specific protections for parents, pastors and medical professionals to ensure the safety of our children and the freedom to uphold a biblical view of sex and sexuality,” the Lobby said on its campaign page.

“Your action today will send a strong message to the Minns Government that these legislative reforms are not acceptable,” the Lobby said.

In 2020, Queensland became the first jurisdiction in Australia to ban gay conversion practices followed by ACT.

In February 2021, Victoria banned so-called conversion therapy. The Victorian law, which covered both health and religious settings, was welcomed by survivors as a “world-leading legislation”. A law to ban gay conversion practices is in the works in Tasmania.

‘Gay Conversion Practices Cause Harm’

Out gay Independent Sydney MP Alex Greenwich, who is set to introduce his own omnibus Equality Bill, that includes a ban on gay conversion practices, told Star Observer last week that he would work with the Minns government on the proposed law.

National LGBTQI advocacy group Equality Australia had called on the Minns government to enact an effective law to ban conversion practices in all settings.

“Practices that seek to change or suppress a person’s sexuality or gender identity cause real and lasting harm,” Ghassan Kassisieh, Legal Director of Equality Australia said.

“Any legislation to end LGBTIQ+ conversion practices will only be effective if it includes all of us, regardless of our sexual orientation or gender identity, and covers health and religious settings. It must also include a civil response scheme to prevent harm from occurring in the first place,” added Kassisieh.





