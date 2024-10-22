Construction Begins on New Progress Pride Flag Crosswalk in Darlinghurst

The suburb of Darlinghurst has begun construction on the new Progress Pride flag raised crosswalk at the intersection of Bourke and Forbes streets. The new crosswalk is dedicated to celebrating the achievements and resilience of people in the LGBTQIA+ community and beyond.

The estimated finish date is Mardi Gras 2025.

The raised intersection will be painted with the Progress Pride flag design, as a permanent installation that leads pedestrians alongside Taylor Square to Qtopia, the newly opened centre for queer history and culture that is located in the former Darlinghurst police station.

“We understand visibility and inclusion are key to a vibrant, welcoming and safe city and Sydney is committed to loudly declaring our support for LGBTIQA+ locals and visitors,” Lord Mayor of Sydney, Clover Moore AO said.

The plans for the new raised crosswalk include adding new tactile surface ground indicators, approach and departure ramps, new bollards, and a shared zone driveway ramp for accessibility, safety, and inclusion.

The Progress Pride Flag

The Progress Pride flag was created in 2018 by non-binary artist Daniel Quaser, who redesigned the classic rainbow flag to include the trans flag and black and brown stripes to pay homage to the thousands of people of colour who lost their lives during the HIV/AIDs pandemic in the 1980s and 1990s. In Australia, the stripes also encompass First Nations people.

The City of Sydney Council decided to paint new rainbow road works as well as update old ones to the Progress Pride flag as a result of a council decision in 2023.

The City has updated the rainbow crossing between Bourke and Campbell streets at Taylor Square and updated the 90 metre rainbow footpath in Prince Alfred Park in Surry Hills to the Progress Pride flag to show their commitment to diversity and inclusivity.

More renovations across Oxford Street

Renovations are also being done across three blocks on Oxford Street to preserve its status as a beacon of Queer culture in Sydney. The Lord Mayor said that the planning controls for Oxford Street were recently updated to unlock more development investment and to create a new cultural and creative space.

“During consultation for the new controls we heard that people value the strong connection between Oxford Street and LGBTIQA+ communities and wanted to see its social and cultural heritage recognised and maintained,” the Lord Mayor said.

“The City of Sydney’s long-term vision is for a greener Oxford Street with slowed traffic, improved pedestrian activity and cycling, and more and better public spaces. We want the strip to be a celebration of LGBTIQA+ culture and community and a destination and workplace for culture and creatives, with more businesses and local services in the street’s heritage buildings.”

The refurbishments and construction in Darlinghurst and Surry Hills are set to be completed by February of 2025, in time for the Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

– Maja Janc