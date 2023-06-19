Former Footy Show Star Alan Robinson Punished Over Homophobic And Sexist Slurs

Former Footy Show star and ex-Newcastle Independents councillor Alan Robinson has been disqualified from public office over homophobic and sexist slurs he used against fellow councillors.

Robinson, a former champion jockey who in 2021 appeared shirtless during a council meeting via Zoom, resigned claiming his actions had become a “distraction”.

The New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NCAT) held Robinson guilty of misconduct and harassment. The tribunal said that the former champion jockey had made “grossly homophobic statements against a fellow Councillor”, made remarks about another councillor’s “weight and food consumption, passed comments against a third councillor’s “personal appearance” and engaged “in unwanted physical contact with another Councillor, in a forceful and intimidating manner”.

The tribunal prohibited Robinson from contesting the next council elections, which makes him ineligible to stand for council elections till September 2028.

Robinson told NCA NewsWire that he was “celebrating” the decision, claiming “I don’t have to stand in a room with vile, putrid people anymore”.

Discriminatory Conduct

The tribunal said that Robinson’s “conduct in making homophobic remarks towards another councillor during a Council meeting was clearly discriminatory conduct”

“Such conduct diminishes public confidence in local government, and is fundamentally inconsistent with the role and responsibilities of a local councillor.”

The tribunal said a reprimand would be insufficient in the case and justified the serious penalty saying that it was necessary to “protect the public from this kind of conduct”.

“Councillors are entitled to work in an environment that is free from harassment or discrimination on grounds including on the basis of sexual orientation or gender,” the tribunal ruled.

Unrelenting Homophobic Abuse

Deputy Lord Mayor Declan Clausen who was targeted with homophobic slurs by Robinson said the tribunal’s order sends a clear message about “the conduct our community expects of elected representatives”.

“The homophobic abuse I received was unrelenting. The Tribunal’s decision is welcome, and sends a clear signal to all that blatant homophobia and sexism is inappropriate in all workplaces, including the council chamber,” Claisen said in a statement.

“In addition to homophobia, the Tribunal found that Mr Robinson engaged in sexist and unwanted behaviour towards multiple female councillors. While his comments directed toward me attracted the most media interest, his actions towards my female colleagues were equally egregious,” said Clausen.

“I am proud that in 2021 our community voted out most of Robinson’s Newcastle Independent colleagues, and instead elected the first majority female council in Newcastle’s history… The NCAT’s decision to disqualify Mr Robinson from running in next year’s election sends a clear message to all in politics about the conduct our community expects of elected representatives,” added Clausen.





