Future Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras After Parties could move to Allianz Stadium following a plan by Labor to increase the number of concerts that can be held each year.

Venues NSW has sent letters to residents, which were received on May 23, detailing the potential changes, reported Sydney Morning Herald.

One of the proposed changes would be “Increasing allowable number of concerts from an average of 4 to 20 events per calendar year.” It will also add an exemption to the current 11 pm curfew to “host the official Mardi Gras after party.”

The letter goes on to say, however, that “No changes are proposed to the concert curfew (11 pm) (other than Mardi Gras), maximum venue capacity (55,500 patrons), transport arrangements, or operational management plans.”

No Plans To Move 2024 Mardi Gras To Allianz Stadium

According to the report, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger said there were no plans to move next year’s after-party to Allianz Stadium, however, in the future, event organisers would have the option.

For years the Official Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras After Party has been held at Hordern Pavilion.

In 2020, party-goers were outraged and bitterly disappointed after spending hours on long queues and missing headline acts after Hordern Pavilion reached capacity.

All the major performances took place inside the Hordern Pavillion, which reached capacity early and effectively stayed that way for the duration of the party. LCD screens had been erected outside the venue to relay the shows, but the sound quality was reportedly very poor.

Attendees had spent an average of $200 per ticket – some considerably more – in the hope of seeing at least one of the international top-billed acts: Sam Smith, Kesha, and Dua Lipa, but many missed out on seeing any of them.

The Hordern can accommodate around 5000 people. Yet, the estimated number of tickets sold is 10,000 – 12,000.