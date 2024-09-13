Honour Awards 2024: Get Ready To Celebrate LGBTQ+ Excellence!

On Wednesday 18 September, more than 400 guests will descend on Doltone House Hyde Park in Sydney for the 2024 Honour Awards gala night.

Journalist and broadcaster Jason Om will lead this year’s Honour Awards, hosting NSW’s longest-running awards night celebrating LGBTQ communities.

He will be joined by cabaret superstar Catherine Alcorn and a host of presenters comprising leading lights from our communities.

Also on the line-up is local DJ Kate Monroe, who will be serving up her much-loved party sounds, and Sydney drag stars Hannah Conda and Carmen Geddit, who will be hosting the Red Carpet with diva friends Mulan and Faux Fur.

The Honour Awards, NSW’s longest-running LGBTQ+ awards night

First held in 2007, the Honour Awards celebrates outstanding service and achievements within LGBTQ communities in NSW. It also a fundraising event for ACON, NSW’s leading HIV and LGBTQ health organisation.

Thirty-nine finalists across nine categories covering the media, arts, HIV, health, youth, business and community sectors will be recognised at this year’s event. They’ll be joined by over 400 guests including a range of media, arts, entertainment and community figures.

Honouring The Bookshop Darlinghurst founder Les McDonald

For his service to rainbow communities in New South Wales spanning over four decades, The Bookshop Darlinghurst founder Les McDonald will be recognised with a special accolade.

The ACON President’s Award, bestowed annually to those whose community service have made a significant impact to the lives of people in LGBTQ communities in NSW, will this year be dedicated to Les, who opened the store in 1982 with Wayne Harrison.

ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill expressed his thanks to all the performers and artists taking part in Honour 2024.

“We are so grateful for the support of the many artists and performers that light up Honour each year, and this year’s line-up is full of fabulous and talented ACON friends and allies. Thank you to Jason, Catherine, Kate and all the other entertainers for bringing so much joy, pizazz and flair to this year’s Honour Awards,” Parkhill said.

“Honour is all about celebrating our communities and raising much-needed funds for vital health initiatives to improve LGBTQ health. I look forward to seeing you at the 2024 Honour Awards.”

The Honour Awards 2024 is on Wednesday 18 September at Doltone House Hyde Park, Sydney.