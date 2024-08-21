Clover Moore & Her Challengers To Lay Out Vision For Oxford St At Candidates’ Forum

Ahead of the City of Sydney council elections in September, the future of the city’s gaybourhood, Oxford Street, is once again in focus. Incumbent Lord Mayor Clover Moore and her challengers will participate in a candidates’ forum on Tuesday, August 27.

According to the organisers, the forum will provide an opportunity for candidates to engage with the community and local businesses, addressing concerns about the future of Oxford Street, Taylor Square, and the Inner East suburbs.

“We need to hear how the candidates plan to stimulate the economy while honouring the historical and cultural significance of our city, including the Traditional Owners of the land, migrant stories that built suburbs like Darlinghurst, and the LGBTIQA+ community who for decades have been the custodians of neighbourhoods like The Rainbow Precinct,” says local businessman and Rainbow Precinct Chair Shane Warren.

Revitalising Oxford Street

Some flashpoints are new, while others are ongoing. This includes the two-way separated cycleway being constructed along Liverpool and Oxford streets, from Castlereagh Street in the CBD to Taylor Square in Darlinghurst.

The first stage of the proposed cycleway, between Elizabeth Street and College Street on Liverpool Street and between College Street and Riley Street on Oxford Street, was completed in July 2024.

The second stage, which includes sections at the intersection of Liverpool and Elizabeth streets, as well as between Taylor Square and Darlinghurst, is scheduled for completion by December 2024.

Detractors claim the cycleway will impact the free flow of traffic and further harm local businesses, which are already struggling due to a downturn in economic activity and decreased pedestrian traffic. Additional concerns include disruptions from construction activity and safety issues.

The Oxford & Foley development, originally scheduled for completion in May 2023, has been halted, further delaying the promised revitalisation of Oxford Street.

“There is concern of a loss of identity and the dissipation of our LGBTQIA+ cultural heritage. Taylor Sq is a vastly under-utilised public space with seemingly no plans for engagement or improvements in the works,” the organisers said.

Promises Unfulfilled

Moore’s record and legacy are likely to come under scrutiny. Moore, was first elected as Lord Mayor in 2004 and has has been at the top job for two decades.

“The demise of Oxford Street has occurred on the Lord Mayor’s watch,” Independent Sydney mayoral candidate Yvonne Weldon told CityHub last week. “The commitment to revitalise the strip and showcase its queer character and history have not been realised.”

Moore responded, acknowledging the community’s frustration. She asserted that “the stars are now aligning” and that the building works on Oxford Street would be completed by next year.

The forum will allow candidates to respond to specific questions from local business representatives, reinforcing the need for policies that support small businesses, which Warren describes as the “heartbeat of a vibrant city.

“I think it is important that the individual who holds the office of Lord Mayor of Sydney recognises that successful small businesses are the heartbeat of a vibrant city, making it a great place for residents to live, work, and play,” Warren explains.

“Leading in policy and regulation that support these businesses helps us all thrive and ensures our community remains diverse and inclusive,” adds Warren.

The Lord Mayoral Candidates’ Forum

The Lord Mayoral Candidates’ Forum focusing on Oxford St, Taylor Square, and the Inner East will take place on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at the National Art School, Darlinghurst. 6 pm-8 pm.

The candidates who will attend include Lord Mayor Clover Moore (Independent), Councillor Lyndon Gannon (Liberal), Councillor Yvonne Weldon (Independent), Sylvie Ellsmore (Greens), Sean Masters (Libertarian), Zann Maxwell (Labor), Sam Danieli (We Love Sydney), Rachel Evans (Socialist Alliance), Sue Ritchie (Independent) and Baiyu Jessica Chen (Independent).

Journalist Melissa Hoyer will moderate the forum presented by Rainbow Precinct, National Art School, Qtopia, Darlinghurst Business Partnership, Night Time Industries Association, HQ Sydney, Star Observer, Eastside Sydney, and the Surry Hills Liquor Accord.

To attend the open forum, book your tickets here.

This story originally appeared on CityHub.