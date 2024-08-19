Meet The Independent Team Looking To Unseat Clover Moore After 20 Years

The last time the City of Sydney saw a new Mayor was in 2004. That is too long, argues Sam Danieli who is leading the We Love Sydney Independent team.

The group has an audacious goal as they challenge the 20-year reign of current Mayor Clover Moore in the City of Sydney Council election on 14 September 2024.

“After 20 years of the incumbent putting residents and businesses second to her own fantasy initiatives and personal wish list, it’s time for a change – starting with two-term limits for the Mayor,” said Sam, the former Mayor of Warringah Council.

“Our campaign is the only one in this election that has a real plan to unseat the current Mayor. For the past four elections, the major parties and minor contenders have attempted – and failed – to remove the 20-year incumbent. We are in it to win, and we will quickly implement much-needed and useful reform for Sydney’s citizens and businesses.”

Fresh, independent ideas for the City of Sydney After 20 Years

“We will freeze rate increases, make the tram free, increase housing supply and affordability, save Moore Bike, audit and reduce bike lanes and get rid of the rats!”, said Sam. “With a housing and cost-of-living crisis, it’s time for change.”

These are just some of the group’s key policies, which are part of the campaign’s broader three-point platform to revitalise Sydney. The We Love Sydney Independent team’s key three-point plan includes making Sydney the safest and cleanest city in the world, a more accessible major city in the world 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and making Sydney more affordable for residents, ratepayers, and businesses.

Independent team to focus on affordability and supporting local businesses

The group said their first budget would offer a rate freeze to residents and businesses. “We can give locals much-needed respite and foster a healthy local economy by freezing rates and supporting local businesses,” said Dr. Mira Andric, General Practitioner and a We Love Sydney Independent candidate for City of Sydney Councillor, and General Practitioner. “This should help contain rent increases for residents, as there are no tax increases for landlords.”

Sam Danieli and his We Love Sydney Independents team said they are committed to supporting responsible and sustainable development across the City of Sydney. The Independents are focused on building more high-density housing near transportation hubs.

Catherine Yang, a young professional and candidate for City of Sydney Councillor, highlighted the critical need for affordable housing for young people in Sydney.

“We need to ensure that young professionals can afford to live in the city they work in. By increasing the supply of affordable housing near transportation hubs, we not only make it easier for people to get to work, but we also help them build a stable future in Sydney.”

Free trams, 24 / 7 city, a more accessible Sydney

We Love Sydney Independents propose to make Sydney a 24-hour economy city by introducing cheaper parking, lobbying to introduce free tram services from Circular Quay to Central, and improving Sydney’s alfresco, street art, and laneway cultures.

“Ensuring easy and affordable access to the City is just common sense – for businesses to thrive, people need to actually be able to get there,” said Geoff Alder, a candidate for City of Sydney Councillor and former investment banking and not-for-profit CEO.

A long-term resident of Darlinghurst and Kings Cross, Geoff spent 20 years working overseas and said he saw firsthand where Sydney now falls short – and what should be done differently. “We need to make structural changes at the Council level to bring back our nightlife and culture – major international cities don’t have a buzzing culture by chance. We will ensure everyone’s voices are heard by extensively consulting with businesses and residents on their needs and ideas to recharge, reshape and restore Sydney to its world-leading status.”

Audit, Review And Reduce The Number Of Bike Lanes

Sam Danieli and the We Love Sydney Independents argue Clover Moore’s bike lanes have had inadequate community consultation and they promise an audit and review of all existing bike lanes.

“You can expect that some bike lanes will be scrapped and the first one to go will be the Pitt Street bike lane in the CBD. Pitt Street has become a parking lot under the incumbent and we want to improve traffic flow,” said Sam.

Getting Rid Of The Rats!

“People will want to come into the City to work, live, and play at any time of the day or night if we can ensure a safe and clean Sydney,” said Danieli. “We’ll get rid of the rats that have infested our City, make the City safer and cleaner.”

“When I started working in the CBD over 40 years ago we used to go and sit in these parks to have our lunch but I wouldn’t dare now, especially in Lang Park which is rat infested,” said Danieli.

This story originally appeared on CityHub.