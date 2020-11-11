—

Discontent has erupted in the Monument residential complex in Surry Hills as residents have been faced with a unique issue. A US pornstar and his boyfriend are currently renting one of the apartments in the Monument residential complex, which is situated to overlook Oxford Street’s gay-mile.

Working from home is a practice that most Australians will be familiar with, with non-essential businesses being urged to work from home. The porn industry has evidently been faced with the same restrictions.

Neighbouring tenants in the Monument complex have, according to The Sydney Morning Herald, complained about visitors to the couple’s apartment on the seventh floor. Given the nature of their work, there has been a lack of social distancing involved in meet-and-greets organised by the couple via social media.

The Monument complex’s website urges residents in the complex to “be considerate of your fellow residents” and encourages “guests to arrive and leave respectfully and quietly.”

Advertisement reported that authorities have been called to the building on multiple occasions, at least three times. One incident in August involved both police and ambulance services being contacted. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, a police spokesperson has stated that “the incident is not of public interest and would cause no concern for other residents.”

The strata committee, a body representing owners or nominees of owners and responsible for the day-to-day running of the strata scheme, has nevertheless decided that the couple is “disturbing the peaceful enjoyment of surrounding lots with extreme noise.” A letter has also been sent to all residents asking them to show respect for one another but warning against bullying, harassment, verbal and physical abuse amongst residents.

The letter read, “We all have the right to live and work in environments free of unacceptable and unlawful communication and behaviour. Let’s all show the respect and courtesy to others that we expect to be shown ourselves.”

The strata committee has served the couple with a notice requiring them to comply with the by-laws of the Monument complex, and that if they fail to comply then mediation and a penalty notice may follow.