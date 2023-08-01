Oxford Street Machete Attack: Sydney Lord Mayor Calls For Witnesses To Come Forward

City of Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore said she was “horrified” by the recent violence on Oxford Street this past weekend.

Moore is calling for witnesses of the “cowardly” machete attack to come forward.

“I am horrified to hear about violence on Oxford Street over the weekend involving a machete that resulted in the stabbings of two men,” Moore said in a statement.

“There is no place for criminal behaviour on the streets of Sydney. These attacks were cowardly and unjustified. We are an inclusive, welcoming, and diverse city, and homophobia will not be tolerated.”

LGBTQI Local Government Safety Summit In The Early Stages Of Planning

Moore also referred to the upcoming LGBTQI Local Government Safety Summit, saying that this “recent attack shows why this summit is necessary.”

However, there is no word on when this Safety Summit will happen.

Responding to questions about the timing of the Safety Summit, Moore, on Instagram, said, “ACON are in the very early stages of development and planning regarding the NSW LGBTQ+ Local Government Summit. We’re proud to support ACON by cohosting the event and will share more as soon as we can.”

‘Our Communities Deserve To Feel And Be Safe’

In a statement to Star Observer, Nicolas Parkhill, CEO of LGBTQI health organisation ACON, addressed the uptick in violence on Oxford Street.

“Our communities deserve to feel and be safe in all areas of their lives, including at home, at work, on the street, at the club and wherever they express their faith,” he said.

“We are working on a range of initiatives to assist local government and our communities build capacity to respond to safety issues. More details will be provided when that planning has been finalised.”

Investigation Is Ongoing

On Saturday, July 29, just after 3 am, emergency services responded to a 25-year-old man who had been stabbed by a man armed with a machete just outside of Noir Sydney Nightclub.

A 34-year-old man who then tried to aid the younger man was also stabbed during the altercation, as the armed man began to flee the scene.

Police say that the armed attacker fled the scene with seven other men, and had last been seen running towards Palmer Street.

According to a NSW Police spokesperson, “Investigations into the incident are ongoing.” When asked what action NSW Police will be taking in the wake of this attack, the spokesperson said, “Officers attached to Surry Hills Police Area Command routinely conduct high-visibility patrols as part of ongoing efforts to target alcohol-related violence and anti-social behaviour.”

They also “encourage anyone who is a victim of crime to report incidents to police.”

Club Noir Blamed For Uptick In Violence

Oxford Street has seen an increase in anti-LGBTQI sentiment, with queer communities facing both verbal and physical abuse.

In response to this, on June 20, City of Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore announced plans for an LGBTQI Local Government Safety Summit.

The one-day Summit, organised by the City of Sydney and ACON, plans to bring Councils, NSW Government agencies, and law enforcement together with LGBTQI community organisations and researchers.

The aim of the Summit is to raise awareness of anti-LGBTQI threats and facilitate collaboration among local government and the community.

Many in the community have blamed Noir, a straight nightclub that has attracted homophobic patrons to Oxford Street.

On Instagram, Sydney drag performer Coco Jumbo wrote, “It started with homophobic slurs and now knives are involved!! We were told that the Surry Hills Police measure violence in carjackings at a meeting held in Gingers when our concerns about this venue first came about… We can’t feel safe on the one street our community has anymore and it’s because of NOIR.”

Star Observer contacted Noir for comment and we will include it when received.

General Safety Tips

In the current environment, ACON provided Star Observer with some general safety tips to consider when going out that may reduce instances of violence.