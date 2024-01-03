Sydney’s 357 Sauna Owners To Retire, Announces Plans To Relocate Gay Sauna

Sydney’s 357 Gay Sauna celebrated its 22nd anniversary on January 1. Set to move in mid-2024, this was the sauna’s last anniversary at its current location in Sussex Street.

357 Sauna is co-owned by Ty Dovans and Luke Frappell. In a post on social media, Dovans wrote, “Today is very emotional for all of us. We are celebrating our 22nd birthday but we are also aware it is our last birthday inside our home our building here at 357. We celebrated with Darren and the floor was packed with all our loyal clients.

“Sometime during the course of 2024 we are moving. We will notify everybody with heaps of notice many more announcements to come.!!! Thank you to my beautiful partner Luke for an amazing speech. A day I will always remember.”

Will Still Be Open For Mardi Gras

357 Sauna’s move will not affect its ability to be open for Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2024.

In a response to a comment on the original post, 357 wrote that they are “not moving till the middle of the year. Absolutely no effect on Mardi Gras.”

A ‘Totally Gay-Managed’ Sauna

Talking with Star Observer about this milestone, Dovans shared, “Luke and I were 32 and 39 respectively when we opened 357. We were terrified of leasing an entire building in the city. We sold everything we owned including our home!

“At that time, 357 was only over two floors. We were living on the top floor and level three was empty. We didn’t have any money to set it up.!! Our friends supported us and loved us over the following years, which was very difficult!

“But I knew in my heart if we built a sauna, which was much more than a sex-on-premises venue, that was owned, run, and totally gay-managed, people would come – and so they did!”

Frappell and Dovans Plan To Retire

Speaking about the future of 357 Sauna, Dovans explained, “Luke and I will retire this year and hand the venue over to our manager Glen who has been with us for many years. He’s absolutely an amazing operator with all the values that 357 stands for.

According to Dovans, when the new venue opens, clients will find the same staff and even the same lockers.

“We are taking our lockers with us because everybody has their favourite locker,” he said.

He shared that the new location will be “super crisp, modern, cruisy. Yet behind the scenes, it will be the same venue.”

Site Will Be Developed Into 18-Storey Hotel

A development application was lodged on May 11 2022, to demolish the site of Sydney’s 357 Gay Sauna and construct an 18-storey hotel.

Lodged with the City of Sydney, the $58 million development application proposes to demolish the existing building while retaining the existing facade.

It also includes excavating an additional basement level “to enable construction of a new building with a maximum height of [18 storeys] for hotel, and food and drink premises at ground floor and vehicular and loading access from Sussex Street.”

357 Sauna Opened December 26, 2001

357 Sauna has been around since December 26, 2001, and prides itself on being an inclusive space.

According to their website, “Whether you are aged 18 or 80, smooth or hairy, 300kg or 50kg, Black, White, Asian or Caucasian … whatever … you are welcome at 357.”

357 Sauna is currently located at 357 Sussex Street in Sydney.