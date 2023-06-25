Sydney’s Inner West Council Plans Drag Story Time Event 

New South Wales News News
Justin Cooper
Justin Cooper
June 26, 2023
Sydney’s Inner West Council Plans Drag Story Time Event 
Image: Councillor Mat Howard authored a motion for the Inner West Council to host a drag storytime event. Image: Facebook

Days after far-right Christian groups held an anti-LGBTQI demonstration at Newtown’s Pride Square, Sydney’s inner-west council unveiled plans to host a drag storytime event to support Rainbow families and entertainers. 

The event will be in collaboration with the Rainbow Families charity organisation, which help advocate and support LGBTQI parents and children in NSW. The organisation holds multiple events for diverse families throughout the year.  

A motion at the council meeting explained the goal of the event was “to make our LGBTQIA+ communities, kids, and families feel safer, connected, and supported.”

Furthermore, the background noted the significance of drag storytelling as being able to “foster inclusion, promote literacy and [be] fun” for families within the community. 

Far-right groups and neo-Nazis have recently targeted drag storytime and queer events in Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and other Australian cities.

Supporting Queer Families

Star Observer spoke with LGBTQI council spokesperson, Cr Mat Howard, who authored the motion to represent diverse families and support inclusivity within the Inner West. 

“Drag story time is fun, engaging and is an opportunity for learning,” says Howard. “There is nothing more important for children in diverse families than seeing and celebrating themselves and the people they love.”

Whilst drag story times have been held within Sydney before, Council is aiming to show a sustained dedication and support towards many queer families within the local community.

“The Inner West is home to one of the largest concentrations of LGBTQI-parented families in the country, and our drag story time event will send a strong message that diversity and respect are at the heart of all we do,” he explained. 

“Storytelling is so important for young people and drag story times make it clear that all stories – and all storytellers – have value.”

Expected to be held later this year or next year, further details are to be announced by the council soon. 

 

