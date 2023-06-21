Sydney’s LGBT Community Speaks Out Against Homophobia, Harassment By Noir Nightclub Patrons

Sydney’s LGBTQI community members have spoken out against the nightclub Noir, alleging an increase in harassment and attacks on the LGBTQI community by patrons of the Oxford Street venue.

Since its opening, the nightclub has had many complaints against it from the queer community, even one incident involving a security guard denying a drag queen and a trans woman access to the toilets.

Sydney-based drag queen, the Glitter King has published an open letter to Noir, stating that he doesn’t “write this letter lightly and feel these are things that need to be discussed and brought to your attention.”

“Oxford Street is more than just a street in Sydney, it is an outlet, It is a culture, it is a safe space, it is a community. You should be embarrassed and ashamed of what you are doing to the landscape of Oxford Street,” he wrote.

“You should be embarrassed by the homophobic clientele you are bringing to the streets and ashamed of the damage you are doing to the queer community here in Sydney. We are literally scared for our safety when we go out.”

“There have been growing issues on Oxford Street ever since your venue has opened.”

Nightclub Patrons Accused Of Harassment

Glitter King, also known as Kevin or Kevininthecity spoke about his personal experience with the patrons of the club and the harassment and abuse he suffered.

“I was walking with friends from Stonewall down the street to another Club, you had upwards of 50 people on the street either in line or just around. Approaching your ‘line’ I was immediately hit with verbal abuse and mocking, I tried to just ignore it and keep walking, that’s when I was hit in the side of the head with something,” he wrote.

Kevin went on to write that he had popcorn and verbal abuse thrown at him, with security stepping in and addressing the perpetrator. A manager of Noir later apologised to Kevin.

However, the experience has left him frustrated.

“I have never felt more degraded, insulted, scared, frustrated and angry in the literal thousand times I’ve been out on Oxford street,” he wrote.

“The verbal abuse is not where the issues with your patrons end. Over the past few months, people have been followed, chased, physically and verbally abused. Performers, staff and patrons of queer venues are afraid to go out, to walk by, to go home at night.”

Ongoing Harassment

Kevin told the Star Observer that he had sent the letter to Noir but has received no response. Another drag queen spoke with this publication about their experience with the nightclub’s patrons.

Dennis Newsome, also known as Kiama Blowhole, has told the Star Observer that his experience from Noir’s patrons has “been nothing but negative.”

“Just from walking by the club on my way to a shift at the bar I work at I’ve received abuse thrown at me in the form of homophobic hate comments from their patrons waiting inline – I’ve had dozen of friends who have had the same situation happen to them if not worse,” he said.

“Just [recently] I witnessed a group of men leaving the club and [throwing] abuse at two males kissing at Taylor square saying things like “[you’re] disgusting ” [and] “stop it” etc.”

Newsome took to social media, sharing more on his experiences with Noir’s patrons on his TikTok.

When asked whether Noir had a duty of care and needs to be held accountable for the behaviours of their patrons, both queens agreed.

“Noir 100 percent needs to be held accountable. They are the ones bringing these people to the street. It is often walking past their line that we are getting the hate. They are putting chum in the water and then claiming no responsibility for what the sharks are doing. It doesn’t work like that,” Kevininthecity said.

“100% I think noir has to maintain a safer standard in regards to the people it brings in as it has a detrimental impact of the safety and well being of our community & culture,” Dennis said.

“The rising violence coming from the patrons of this nightclub discourages the wider community and young people from coming to our spaces as they don’t feel safe anymore.”

Since posting his open letter on his Instagram account, others have voiced their support of Kevininthecity and their own encounters with Noir patrons.

“I am so sorry you’ve had to write this letter boo. [Noir Sydney] is definitely NOT a venue that belongs in our safe space based off disgusting behaviour from their patrons!” one person commented.

“This is terrible. Proud you are standing up for everyone who is supposed to feel safe on Oxford Street,” another wrote.

Star Observer reached out to Noir Sydney who informed the publication that “in light of growing concerns brought to our attention, the owners and management of Noir are taking on board the issues that have been raised by members of the local LGBTQIA+ community.”

“Significant measures are in the works to rectify and eradicate any form of anti-social behaviour and ensure the safety of everyone on the street, regardless of race, gender, colour or creed,” a spokesperson for Noir said.

“We believe in equality for all, and will not tolerate anything less for anyone in or around our community.”

Clover Moore’s Safety Summit

In response to the growing anti-lgbtq+ sentiment and homophobia on Oxford Street, Lord Mayor Clover Moore from the City of Sydney council announced her intention for a State-wide LGBTIQA+ Local Government Safety Summit.

Moore plans to bring this up at the next council meeting, stating that she was “horrified to hear another example of homophobic behaviour in the city.”

“Sydney is the LGBTQIA+ capital of Australia, and I am proud to be an ally and supporter of the rainbow community. Next week, at Council I will be calling for a State-wide LGBTIQA+ Local Government Safety Summit to be held jointly with ACON and Local Government NSW,” she wrote, in response to an article that the Star Observer had published.