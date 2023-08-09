TikToker Chris Zou Revealed Meme Status Prevented Him From Getting Laid In Sydney

Canadian TikToker Chris Zou, who gained fame after attending Sydney WorldPride in February, has revealed that after becoming a meme, he couldn’t get laid.

He also announced that he is coming back to Sydney in October, for Horrorween Festival 2023, for another go.

‘Bit Of A Bust Because I Never Got To Bust’

In a post to TikTok on August 1, Zou said that the trip to Sydney “turned into a bit of a bust because I never got to bust, because the country turned me into a meme.”

“Fun fact for those of you who are trying to chase fame. No one, absolutely no one wants to fuck a meme.They only want to laugh at memes.

“When was the last time a friend sent you a meme and you were like, ‘Oh my god, this makes me so wet.’

“I know there are a lot of kinks out there, but I guarantee you not a single person in this world with a meme fetish. No one is touching themselves to pictures of Progress Shark.

Friends Dropped His Name To Get Laid

To add insult to injury, Zou said that while he was unable to get laid, his friends from Toronto, who dropped Zou’s name were.

“You know what pisses me off even more about this?” he said.

“I went to Sydney with a bunch of friends from here in Toronto and they all successfully dropped my name to get laid.

“So apparently you can’t be the meme, but apparently it helps to know a meme. How does that even make any sense?”

Plans On Turning Horrorween Into ‘Whore-oween’

Zou is giving it another go, revealing that he is visiting Sydney for Horrorween.

“I will be going back to Sydney this October with a mission. I plan on turning Horrorween into Whore-oween,” he said.

Zou thanked Sydney LGBTQI health advocacy organisation ACON for the opportunity to “Whore-oween” it up, explaining that Sydney will be the first place on earth that will virtually eliminate HIV transmission.

“When I first read this, I couldn’t really believe it because I’ve been to Sydney. I’ve been to Sydney Sauna, and let me tell you, the Sydneysiders are definitely not celibate. But according to ACON, it’s because the Sydneysiders are on top of prep and testing, and they have tools like Emen8 and [Ending HIV] to help people find the nearest testing clinic. And so what this means, I think, is that we need ACON to come to every city.”

Zou then broke into a rendition of the Akon song, Don’t Matter, singing, “Nobody wants to see us together but it don’t matter no, ‘Cause I got ACON.”

In a statement to Star Observer, ACON Director of HIV and Sexual Health Matthew Vaughan responded to the post, saying, “Chris was such an iconic presence throughout Sydney WorldPride. He really captured the essence of what many of us were feeling at the time. It’s wonderful that Sydneysiders have left a lasting impression on him.

“Sydney is heading in the right direction towards ending HIV, and that is exciting as it shows that it is possible. That said, there is still a lot more that needs to be done before we reach our goal of virtually eliminating HIV transmissions. We’re thrilled that Chris has acknowledged the hard work of everyone in our communities in his post and we look forward to welcoming him back to Sydney soon!”

Became Meme At Sydney WorldPride

Zou gained meme status in February 2023 after experiencing the marathon Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras weekend coupled with the addition of Sydney WorldPride.

In a post to TikTok, Zou shared an update from Mardi Gras.

“I know I haven’t updated you guys since I came to Sydney,” Zou said.

“But honestly, I’m shocked that I am still alive. Because you guys – my mates – did not warn me about Mardi Gras.

“This is not just a regular party. You know, back at home, when you have a party, it would start at maybe 11 pm and end at 5 am and that’s considered a pretty wild night? But here no, no, no, no – you have a pre-party at someone’s place. And then you have a day party that starts at like, 2 or 3 pm. And then it ends at 10 pm. And I’m like, ‘oh, great! Now I can go home and sleep early’. No, no, no – you got to a night party after that that starts from 10 pm to like 5 am.

“Then there’s an after-party at someone’s place, that ends at 9 am. And then what? Brunch!

“When the fuck do these people sleep!”

Horrorween Festival

Horrorween Festival is happening on October 28 at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion.

It features performances by drag stars Kween Kong, Hannah Conda, and Brooke Lynn Hytes.