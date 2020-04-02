—

Australians will no longer be able to access Truvada, used for HIV treatment as well as for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), through the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS). Truvada was delisted from the subsidy scheme from April 1, 2020. The Australian Federation of AIDS Organisations said that there were alternatives to Truvada for PrEP in Australia.

PrEP taken as a pill once daily is known to reduce HIV transmission by 99 percent. For many persons who use Truvada for PrEP, this couldn’t have come at a worse time, in the midst of the global outbreak of the novel Coronavirus.

“I was contacted by my pharmacy and advised that my monthly cost for a Truvada will now be $41 as of Wednesday April 1,” Max Burns (name changed to protect identity), a pensioner whose monthly costs for Truvada was $6.20, told Star Observer. “It is sure to make a huge difference to the affordability to those on it… students, pensioners or other low-income people… especially at this time where people are losing jobs because of Coronavirus. The last thing we want is an increase in HIV transmission,” added Burns.

A Melbourne resident said he used to get 90 tablets for three months for $41, while his friend who has a health care concession card was paying $5.50.

According to the Kirby Institute, more than 40 percent of gay men in Australia are on PrEP. The Australian government had in April 2018 subsidised Truvada through the PBS. “Gay and bisexual men continue to carry the greatest burden of HIV in Australia, and we expect that PrEP will sharply drive down rates of HIV for this community,” AFAO had then stated.

There are alternatives to Truvada that can be accessed through PBS. “Community members eligible for PrEP can access generic versions of Truvada supplied by Apotex, Mylan and Lupin Generic Health. The drugs manufactured by these three suppliers contain the same active ingredients as Truvada,” the National Association of People With HIV Australia said in a statement. The organisation has asked persons wanting to change the alternative medication to talk to their prescribing doctor.

Gilead Sciences, the makers of Truvada, had come under increased scrutiny last year over its pricing of the medicine in the United States, where a month’s supply costs $2,100 (USD). In November 2019, the US Department of Health and Human Services had sued Gilead and claimed that the government owns the patent for Truvada.

Information you can use:

For PrEP – https://getprepd.org.au

For HIV treatment – https://napwha.org.au/treatment

Find your nearest HIV prescriber – https://www.ashm.org.au/prescriber-locator/