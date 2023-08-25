New Queer Art And Culture Festival Melt Open Coming To Brisbane

Melt OPEN, a new festival of Queer art and culture is set to debut in Brisbane, and organisers are looking for performers, artists, and producers to take part.

Premiering in October/November 2024, Melt OPEN is a continuation of Melt, a festival celebrating 7 years at Brisbane Powerhouse.

Seeking Queer Artists and Producers

The open-access festival is seeking expressions of interest from Queer artists and producers.

According to organisers, “Whether you’re a performer, visual artist, or producer, Melt OPEN welcomes your unique voice. This festival is a platform for emerging and established talents alike, fostering connections, sparking dialogue and igniting the creative spirit within us all.”

Taking place at various venues throughout Brisbane, the festival promises to be an “unforgettable celebration of diversity, inclusivity and creative expression,” featuring “more venues, more artists, and more LGBTQIA+ love.”

‘Incredible Addition To City’s Jam-Packed Major Events Calendar’

In a statement, Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the city is “proud to support homegrown Brisbane events like this that celebrate our diverse community and culture, while supporting the city’s world-class creative industry.

“Melt OPEN is an incredible addition to the city’s jam-packed major events calendar, that will not only attract thousands of visitors to Brisbane but showcase and support our thriving cultural precincts from Fortitude Valley to Woolloongabba.”

According to Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe, the new festival is estimated to attract more than “4,000 interstate and international visitors to Brisbane,” generating over “$8 million for the visitor economy.”

Hinchliffe continued, “This is another in the Queensland capital’s glittering line-up of world-class events, sharing the State’s great lifestyle on our runway to the 2032 Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

Melt OPEN is also seeking expressions of interest from Brisbane venues.

Artists, producers, venues and community members wishing to be part of Melt OPEN can voice their expressions of interest at brisbanepowerhouse.org/melt-open