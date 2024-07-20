‘Queer Here’ Brisbane Queer Art Competition Returns

Brisbane Pride and the Queensland College of Art & Design have announced the return of Queer Here, their annual art competition in Brisbane/Meanjin.

The Queer Here exhibition is an opportunity for artists in Brisbane/Meanjin to showcase their talents, vision and experiences to the local community.

Now they are calling for entrants to this years competition.

Queer Here returns in 2024

The Queer Here art competition takes place each year in Brisbane/Meanjin during September Pride month celebrations.

Announced as a partnership between Brisbane Pride and the Queensland College of Art & Design, the competition attracts artists from across Brisbane and south east Queensland every year.

Artists are invited to submit their work in any medium which can include painting, drawing, sculptures, installation art and even performance work.

Entrants will be judged for their efforts and will be in the running for their chance to win a $500 cash prize for their work.

Whilst the competition is a queer art competition organisers have announced there there is no theme for the 2024 competition, with artists able to subject work with any theme or subject matter of their choosing.

Those interested in submitting their work can do so by submitting the application form online with entries closing on August 8 this year.

“Queer Here is back for 2024 and we want you to submit your artwork” they announced.

“Brisbane Pride and the Queensland College of Art & Design has partnered for an exhibition celebrates the talents, vision and experiences of queer artists from Brisbane/Meanjin.”

Artists are reminded to present their work ready to exhibit, framed or in a manner that can be presented easily for the exhibition.

Once selected successful pieces will form part of the exhibition that will be on display in September at Queensland College of Art & Design Grey St gallery in Southbank.

The opening event for the competition will take place on Thursday, 12th September from 5pm – 7pm at the gallery.

For enquiries, please contact [email protected] or phone 07 3735 6106.