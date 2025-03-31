Footballer Sam Kerr To Make Matildas Return

Sam Kerr is eligible to return as the Matildas captain, and will face no further consequences in relation to her London trial, after a meeting with the Football Australia board.

In a joint statement with the organisation released on Monday morning, the striker expressed her “sincere regret” for verbally abusing a London police officer after a night out in 2023.

“It was an incredibly difficult period for me, my family, my club, my teammates, and especially for the fans whose support means so much to us,” Kerr said in the statement.

“I recognise that leadership means being mindful of our actions both on and off the pitch.

“I’m proud of the Matildas, the role I have played as a member of that team, and everything we stand for, and I’m committed to learning from this experience.”

Kerr was found not guilty of racially aggravated harassment after a high profile trial in February, during which the court was shown a video of the 31-year-old calling a police officer “fucking stupid and white”.

Although the striker hasn’t been cleared for competition after tearing her ACL in early 2024, Kerr will be joining the Matildas training squad in Sydney later this week, where she will continue her recovery.

“Moving forward, I’m focused on doing my part to ensure we grow even stronger together, and I look forward to having the opportunity of rejoining the team once I’m fit and ready,” she said.

Kerr supported in captaincy bid

FA Chair, Anter Isaac, said group received “additional context” on the situation, which helped to inform his decision.

“Knowing how Sam [Kerr] feels about the events, along with the additional context we’ve learned, has added vital perspective that the general public may not be aware of,” he said.

“Setting aside those difficulties, this one incident should not offset the incredible contributions she has made, both publicly and privately, on and off the field – for more than 15 years.”

FA director and former Matilda Heather Garriock said the organisation would be revising its guidelines to “reinforce accountability, address potential reputational risks, and explore policy enhancements that will help prevent similar incidents” to Kerr’s.

“We look forward to the opportunity of welcoming her back once she is fit and ready, and we fully support her ongoing journey in Australian football,” she said. “The team will continue open dialogue to ensure we all grow and learn together.”