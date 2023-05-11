South Australian Liberal Party MPs Divided Over Creation Of ‘Pride Branch’

Douglas Magaletti
May 11, 2023
Image: SA Opposition Leader David Speirs and team. Facebook

The South Australian Liberal Party is considering the addition of a “pride branch”, creating contention with the right wing of the party. 

This new “pride branch” would be for gay and transgender Liberal supporters and allow them to debate gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and Queer issues.

Supporters of the initiative include Upper House MP Michelle Lensink and Member for Unley David Pisoni. 

“By establishing a Liberal Pride Branch, we are sending a message (we are) a party and home for everyone,” Lensink said.

Pisoni voiced his support, saying that he believes the Liberal Party is, “all about freedom and empowerment of the individual, so of course I support anyone’s right to live their own lives as they choose.”

Under the SA Liberal Party constitution, a minimum of 10 supporters are needed to register any new branch.

According to The Advertiser, the initiative has 15 backers and another 30 that have signed a petition. 

Not Expected To Pass

The initiative, however, is not expected to pass the Liberal party’s state executive administrative board’s conservative majority. 

Upper House MP Ben Hood, who opposes the initiative, justified his position, saying, “Liberal Party branches are already inclusive.”

Upper House leader Nicola Centofanti shared Hood’s position.

“Our current branch structure embraces anyone who shares our Liberal values, therefore I do not believe the creation of non-geographical branches is needed,” she said. 

Labor MP Blair Boyer chimed in and tweeted, “A great idea that I hope the Liberal Party will embrace. Rainbow Labor has been an important part of the Labor Party for a long time. Our political system is improved when all parties are inclusive of every South Australian.”

SA Opposition Leader David Speirs is keeping his position on the initiative to himself until after the executive administrative board, of which he is a member, meets. 

“It would be inappropriate for me to comment before we meet to discuss,” he said.

