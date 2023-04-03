Star Observer Historical Archives Going Digital 

Star Observer’s historical archives are finally being digitised and will soon be available to read online in a searchable database.

Thanks to a grant from the Meta Australian News Fund, in partnership with the Walkley Foundation, Star Observer’s entire history of reporting, dating back to 1979, will be available at your fingertips.

One of The Largest News Journal Of Record For The LGBTQI Community

Our story started in 1979. It was a time when sex between members of the same gender was a criminal act, with people being jailed simply for being gay. Sydney’s gay and lesbian community was reeling from vicious police attacks during the city’s first Mardi Gras protest march. A wave of political momentum was building, demanding equality and justice for Queer Australians.

Now Star Observer is one of the largest news journals of record for the LGBTQI community.

Once digitised, readers will be able to search our archives for relevant articles and information quickly and easily.

This digitisation will not only help us to share our community’s queer history and experiences with the world, it will also ensure that this information is forever.

A Significant Achievement

Nick Henderson of the Australian Queer Archives is excited by the news.

“Star Observer has been a crucial media outlet for the Sydney LGBTIQ+ community, from its early days as a bar paper through to being a paper of record,” Henderson said.

“Physical access to back issues of Star Observer has previously been limited to a small number of physical locations, including the complete back set held by the AQuA, and making a digitised set available via a searchable database will be a boon for researchers of Sydney LGBTIQ+ history.”

ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill believes that “online access to [Star Observer’s] vast archives will serve as important educational and research resources for current and future generations, enabling greater understanding and insight into the culture and history of sexuality and gender-diverse communities in NSW and Australia.”

Sydney LGBTQ historian Garry Wotherspoon called it a major and significant achievement.

“Not only will it create a useful research tool for future, but it will also provide easy and wonderful reading for all those who want to see what life was like for previous generations of our queer communities, in their times of joy or sadness, or of despair or achievement. One small step in technology, but one giant leap in knowledge,” Wotherspoon said.

Australian author and Queer press pioneer Bill Calder believes, “This will be terrific for both community historians and for those just wanting to reminisce over significant moments in their past. Much easier than going into the physical archive and wading through hundreds of volumes of old newspapers.”

History Preserved For Future Generations

Chief Executive Officer of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Albert Kruger said, “This is a historic moment for our community, as it allows us to preserve and celebrate our rich cultural and social history in Australia.

“The digitisation of these newspaper editions is a powerful reminder of how far we have come as a community, and how much work has gone into achieving the rights and freedoms we have today. It is a testament to the courage, resilience, and determination of those who fought for our rights in the past, and it serves as an inspiration for the work that still needs to be done to achieve full equality and inclusion for all LGBTQIA+ people.

Kruger continued, “We are grateful to Star Observer for this important initiative, and we look forward to working together to ensure that our community’s history is not only remembered, but celebrated and honoured for generations to come.”

“Star Observer has been giving a voice to the LGBTIQA+ community – highlighting issues, celebrating wins, advocating for change, and walking alongside people in their struggles,” said Member for Sydney Tanya Plibersek.

“Digitising the archives of Star Observer means that the history of the LGBTIQA+ community in Sydney will be preserved for future generations. It will ensure that the paper’s legacy is never forgotten.”

