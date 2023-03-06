Sydney Catholic Archbishop Wants The Project’s Staff To Visit Church Over Jesus Joke

Sydney’s Catholic Archbishop Antony Fisher has termed The Project‘s apology over comedian Reuben Kaye’s ‘Jesus joke’ as insincere and asked the panellists and staff to visit St Mary’s Cathedral for a better understanding of Christian beliefs.

Fisher said comedian Reuben Kaye’s joke on Channel 10’s The Project show on February 28, 2023, was a “public mockery of Jesus Christ”

“During prime-time, the guest used the crucifixion of Jesus as a source of ridicule and derision. Presented as a “joke,” the crude remark was of a sexual nature and highly inappropriate,” the Archbishop claimed.

Apology Insincere

“Worryingly, the insult not only went unchallenged but was even endorsed with spirited laughter by members of the panel That a ‘news and current affairs’ program would so flagrantly mock the beliefs of more than half of all Australians is extremely upsetting and frankly incredible,” said Fisher.

The Project’s hosts Waleed Aly and Sarah Harris apologised for the offence caused to Christian and Muslim viewers. However, Fisher was not satisfied with the apology, calling it “forced and insincere”.

Fisher said the video that featured Reuben’’ joke was still available online. “It is clear to anyone who watched The Project on Tuesday evening that those who hold traditional Christian beliefs are treated with such contempt by many within the media.”

The Archbishop invited The Project’s staff to attend church during the Easter season. “I would like to invite you, The Project panellists and the production staff to visit St Mary’s Cathedral in Sydney so you can better understand what Christians believe and why attacking these beliefs is inappropriate.”

Christian Men Protest

“Great to see Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP posting this. We need all our leaders to stand up for truth,” posted Charlie Bakhos, who runs the Facebook group Christian Lives Matter.

Catholic priest Father Brendan Lee had called the The Project “full of putrid” and said, “these things escalate and if Christians don’t push back it will get worse.”

Bakhos has been posting videos about anti-LGBTQI acts, including the defacement of a WorldPride mural outside Wynyard station and the vandalisation of the Rainbow stairs outside Pitt Street Uniting Church.

Bakhos posted videos of Christian men protesting the ‘Jesus joke’, but claimed he had nothing to do with organising the protests. “All I did was post the video and the media tried to accuse me and cause division. I never organised or attended this but I will be attending the future Protests that are being organised God willing,” he said in a post in the group.

Last week, around 30 Christian men led an “unauthorised protest” in the Newtown gaybourhood, in innermost Sydney, loudly chanting the Lord’s Prayer. There were reports of passersby and queer venues being intimidated. Another protest called the ‘Men’s Rosary Crusade’ over the joke was organised outside St Mary’s Cathedral over the weekend.

A Catholic Priest