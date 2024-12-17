The Round’s Big Gay Gala

Melbourne Scene What's on
Naomi Lawrence
December 17, 2024
The Round’s Big Gay Gala
Image: supplied by Midsumma

Slip on your sequins, slap on some eye shadow with your finest wig and join your wickedly talented host, Reuben Kaye, for this Big Gay vivacious variety extravaganza at The Round.

Featuring the fiery Rhys Nicholson among an absolutely dazzling line-up, you’re bound for a night of unbridled fun at this one-night only spectacular.

Dance the night away & celebrate the finest of Australia’s LGBTQIA+ talent from devilish drag, show- stopping songs to side-splitting comedy and tantalising burlesque.

The Round’s Big Gay Gala

31 January 2025, 7:30pm
The Round, Nunawading

Tickets: $46

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Truth to Power Café
December 17, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Truth to Power Café
Melbourne Scene What's on
Homophonic! Celebrates 15 Years
December 17, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Homophonic! Celebrates 15 Years
Melbourne Scene Sound What's on
Day for It
December 17, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Day for It
Melbourne Scene Screen What's on
Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen
December 17, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen
Melbourne Scene What's on
The Queer Kingdom: A Staged Reading
December 17, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

The Queer Kingdom: A Staged Reading
Melbourne Scene Stage What's on
Small Acts of Resistance
December 17, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Small Acts of Resistance
Melbourne Scene What's on