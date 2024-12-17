Slip on your sequins, slap on some eye shadow with your finest wig and join your wickedly talented host, Reuben Kaye, for this Big Gay vivacious variety extravaganza at The Round.

Featuring the fiery Rhys Nicholson among an absolutely dazzling line-up, you’re bound for a night of unbridled fun at this one-night only spectacular.

Dance the night away & celebrate the finest of Australia’s LGBTQIA+ talent from devilish drag, show- stopping songs to side-splitting comedy and tantalising burlesque.

The Round’s Big Gay Gala

31 January 2025, 7:30pm

The Round, Nunawading

Tickets: $46