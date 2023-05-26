Tasmania To Develop LGBT Action Plan

In a significant development, the Tasmanian Government has earmarked $175,000 to support the development of the state’s LGBTQI Action Plan.

LGBTQI community organisations, Equality Tasmania and Working It Out, will each receive an equal share of $87,500.

Rodney Croome, the president of Equality Tasmania, welcomed the government’s funding announcement, emphasising the importance of involving the LGBTIQA+ community in shaping policies and initiatives that directly impact them.

“We welcome the Government’s funding because it will ensure the skills and experience of the LGBTIQA+ community informs the development and implementation of the Government’s proposed LGBTIQ+ Action Plan,” Croome said in a statement.

Telling The LGBTQI Story

According to Croome, the funding “acknowledges the indispensable role played by the LGBTQI community in the formulation of policies and programs that affect their lives.” Croome highlighted the significance of this funding, describing it as a milestone moment for Equality Tasmania – this is the first time in 35 years that the organisation has received government funding.

Croome expressed optimism about potential future funding agreements with the State Government, adding that it will enable the voices of the LGBTQI community to be heard in policy development and program implementation.

The journey leading to this funding allocation began in 2021 when the Tasmanian Government conducted an extensive survey of the state’s LGBTIQA+ community. The outcomes of this survey were released as the ‘Telling Us The Story Report’ in May 2022, which now serves as the foundation for the development of a new State Government LGBTIQ+ Action Plan.

Addressing Discrimination And Stigma

In addition to the funding allocated for the Action Plan, the State Government has also increased the Tasmanian LGBTIQ+ Community Fund from $60,000 to $100,000 per year. This fund is specifically aimed at supporting community-led projects that address discrimination and stigma faced by LGBTIQA+ individuals.

The funding commitment by the Tasmanian Government is a significant step that, Equality Tasmania says, will facilitate the development of comprehensive and effective policies that promote equality and understanding throughout Tasmania.





