Trans Memorial Vandalised In Tasmania

A memorial dedicated to trans woman Marjorie Harwood in Hobart, Tasmania, was vandalised recently, leading to calls from her family and LGBTQI advocates to speak out against anti-trans hate.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses sexual assault and anti-trans hate, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Marjorie died in 2018, after being allegedly raped in Risdon Prison in Tasmania. Jailed in 2017 for theft offences, Harwood was lodged in the men’s section of the prison. Marjorie was hospitalised after she was raped by five men, which resulted in her requiring a colostomy bag.

According to her family, she never reported the rape to authorities. In 2018, Marjorie was hospitalised for a kidney ailment, and fearing a return to custody, she refused medical treatment and died in the hospital.

Marjorie’s death sparked conversations about the treatment of the trans community and trans prisoners. In 2019, the Tasmanian Parliament passed laws that made it easier for trans persons to change the sex markers on their birth certificates. Tasmania’s justice department also introduced trans-inclusive policies in its prisons.



‘They Will Not Defeat Us’

Soon after her death, a stone covered in a mosaic of the trans flag was placed outside the prison, to celebrate Marjorie and her life.

Recently, the memorial was spray painted with the anti-trans slogan, “YWNBAW” – an acronym for “you will never be a woman”.

Marjorie’s mother in a post on Facebook had a message for those who vandalised the memorial – “the more you do, the more I will clean it up.”

“As a mum, it just hurts so much to think they would attack Marjorie’s memorial,” Rosemary said in a statement outside the Risdon prison.

“I want whoever did this to know that if they do it again we will keep cleaning it off. They will not defeat us. We will keep Marjorie’s memory alive no matter what,” Rosemary said.

Campaign Against Trans Communities

Trans advocate Martine Delaney said the vandalisation did not appear to be a random attack.

“It was part of a continuing campaign to demonise and incite hatred against trans and gender diverse people,” Delaney said in a statement.

“Trans and gender diverse people and our families shouldn’t be alone in defending ourselves. We need our political, civic and religious leaders to speak out and condemn anti-transgender hate and discrimination,” said Delaney.

Clarence City Council said they will clean the memorial.





