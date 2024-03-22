Leave our Gaybourhood alone!: Won’t somebody think of the children?

By Associate Professor Lucy Nicholas and Dr Sal Clark

A park makeover and extension in the gaybourhood of Collingwood, a stone’s throw from The Peel and Wet on Wellington, is causing friction and has brought out some troublesome sentiments from members of the Collingwood community.

As part of Yarra Council’s aim to create more open space in Collingwood, Cambridge Street Reserve was expanded across the road, the road was reduced, and a consultation was carried out to inform the design of the space. The consult found that:

“A majority of respondents told us they use Cambridge Street to relax, rest and read … In spite of the existing playground taking up a large proportion of the park, play was ranked as the second lowest reason respondents use the park.”

Therefore, the council pledged to “Develop a sympathetic design which reflects the identity and diversity of Collingwood. This includes the Aboriginal history of the area, the industrial character, and the LGBTQI+ community.” Additionally, respondents discussed accessibility issues such as social anxiety, including a “family member [who] needs some outdoor peace and quiet but also to feel safe.”

While the original plan included nature and sculptural play equipment, in response to 5 people in the second consult, a swing was added to the design.

Following the re-opening of the park, a media outrage broke out, instigated by a small number of parents, describing the space as ‘Melbourne’s most depressing park’ on Channel 9 and elsewhere and lobbying to replace the open green space with dedicated play equipment for young children. As a result of ongoing pressure like this, the council has proposed four possible ways to extend play equipment and launched a consult to choose the preferred design.

Response From Residents

Many in the neighbourhood, including myself, are really disappointed to see this turn of events and have observed that the small number of people who support the revision are utilising heteronormative discourses that re-centre heteronuclear families as the default in society and marginalise queer people. Residents who have spoken against the revision of the green space at council or at consults in the park have been framed as “against mothers” and anti children.

Those who came to oppose the change of putting more playground equipment over green space and in close proximity to homes – including vulnerable childfree people in low-income housing – were told by one campaigning mother that they could “move to the suburbs” if they don’t like noise and made baseless comparisons to long-established gay nightclub The Peel.

Campaigners may not be explicitly homophobic but yelling this at a gay man who has lived in Collingwood for 29 years shows a deep ignorance about history of gaybourhoods and the experiences of queer people. Queer people move to places like Collingwood as they are safe havens from the deeply homophobic contexts we grew up in.

Protestors are implying that the small number of surrounding households with children (most recent figures have this at 2% [ABS]) have more need and entitlement to public space than other people. These kinds of heteronormative narratives have long been used against marginalised people, and in this case are silencing the needs and voices of the diverse residents who have queer family, pets as family, mental health access needs, or choose to be child free.

The rest of the world revolves around middle-class white hetero families. It is shocking that people would move to a diverse neighbourhood and be so outraged at people having different priorities or opinions to them and try to make it like everywhere else.