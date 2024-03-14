Premier Jacinta Allan Visits Victorian Pride Centre

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan visited the Victorian Pride Centre on Wednesday. “It was wonderful to meet everyone and see the centre in action,” the Premier said in response to a social media post by the VPC.

The Victorian Pride Centre is Australia’s first purpose-built hub for LGBTQI communities and houses many community organisations.

In a post on Facebook, VPC thanked Premier Allan and Member for Albert Park Nina Taylor. “Thank you both for exploring our incredible centre, connecting with our resident organisations, and experiencing firsthand how we collaborate to provide services, meeting spaces, and art and cultural events for LGBTIQ+ communities,” the post said.

Funds For Community Organisations

Last month, Premier Allan and Minister for Equality Harriet Shing unveiled the recipients of grants, that the government said were intended to “help people in every corner of the state celebrate who they are.”

Thirty organizations would receive grants ranging from $10,000 to $25,000 as part of the Allan Labor Government’s Pride Events and Festivals Fund. These funds will support a variety of initiatives, including film festivals, interfaith gatherings, and sports tournaments.

In a move highlighting the government’s commitment to inclusivity across the state, half of the funded activities will take place in regional Victoria. Among the recipients are Junctions Support Service, which will co-host a Pride Cup event in Northern Victoria, and Ballarat Frolic Festival, organisers of Rainbow Storytime.

Labor Government Reiterates Commitment To Equality

Premier Allan emphasised the government’s stance on equality, noting that Victoria stands firm in its support for the LGBTIQA+ community. This commitment dates back to 2015 when then Premier Dan Andrews became the first Premier to lead the Pride March.

The Labor Government’s efforts include a landmark apology to victims of homophobic laws, advocacy for marriage equality, and reforms to facilitate the updating of birth certificates for trans and gender-diverse Victorians.

Additionally, the Labor Government introduced “Pride in our Future,” Victoria’s inaugural long-term plan for LGBTIQA+ equality, outlining objectives for the next decade to ensure the safety and equality of all Victorians.





