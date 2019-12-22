—

Queer bar and community hub, Sircuit raised over $5000 this weekend to help Positive Attitude continue the legacy of the late great Yvonne Gardner, who provided meals including a Christmas Lunch for people living with HIV and those isolated in our communities.

This is the ninth year the venue has held the annual fundraiser. During the evening, volunteers collected donations, an auction was held, The Size Queens performed, and more.

Positive Attitude is a not for profit that supports and promote the inclusiveness of HIV positive people and provides a weekly lunch in a supportive, friendly environment. On Christmas Day, volunteers come together to make meals for those who feel they have nowhere to go or no one else to turn to.

This initiative was started by the late Yvonne Gardner, who took food to isolated gay men who were diagnosed with HIV during the rise of the epidemic and beyond. Yvonne began a weekly lunch where anyone could drop in and receive a good meal and friendly company. For decades she continued to do what she could for those who needed it.

Last year when Yvonne passed away, our community lost a beautiful beacon of inclusion and grace. Community members came together to continue the lunches Yvonne provided each week, including a Christmas feast prepared every year.

The funds raised at Sircuit allow Positive Attitude to purchase new cooking supplies and continue their weekly lunches into 2020. In honour of the businesses commitment to supporting Yvonne’s legacy, Mel from Positive Attitude gave Sircuit a beautiful picture of Yvonne to keep in the venue.

Positive Attitudes Orphans Christmas lunch takes place at the Fitzroy Bowls Club on Christmas Day. It’s a delicious feast with all the trimmings. It’s free but numbers are limited and you must book a ticket. Everyone is asked to bring a small wrapped gift to the value of $5 to put under the tree for Kris Kringle.

You can book your ticket or find out more about the event here. If you would like to help in some way or volunteer on the day, get in touch with Mel from Positive Attitude via Facebook or on 0423 970 409.

Another hand never hurts when it comes to peeling potatoes or when the pots and pans need a scrub.