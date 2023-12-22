Transgender Victoria Chair Vying For Liberal Preselection In Melbourne’s Kooyong Seat

Melbourne’s Kooyong seat saw a high profile battle at the 2022 Federal elections, with teal Independent Monique Ryan defeating former finance Minister Josh Frydenberg. Another fight is on the cards in the seat, this time for Liberal preselection.

Liberal trans member and Transgender Victoria chair Rochelle Pattison has entered the ring seeking Liberal preselection, reported Nine Newspapers.

Pattison has been a Liberal Party member for over 30 years and chair of the Knox Ranges Liberal Women group. She is also director of Melbourne-based financial services firm Chimaera Capital.

Frydenberg had said that he would not run at the next election. Among those who have thrown their hat in the ring include Amela Hamer, surgeon Susan Morris and barrister Michael Flynn.

Liberal Party And Anti-Trans Voices

The Liberal Party both in Victoria and at the federal level has been grappling with tension between its moderate members and anti-trans voices. The Victorian Liberals earlier this year expelled MP Moira Deeming, after she participated in an anti-trans rally by British anti-trans campaigner Kellie Jay Keen that was attended by neo-Nazis. Deeming has sued Victorian Liberal leader John Pesutto for defaming her.

At the last federal elections Liberals had selected Katherine Deves for the Warringah seat, but soon ran into controversy for her past anti-LGBTQI social media comments. Deves lost the elections and earlier this year dropped out of the race to fill the NSW Senate vacancy following Jim Molan’s death.

In October, South Australian Liberal senator Alex Antic introduced the Childhood Gender Transition Prohibition Bill 2023 to ban gender-affirming care for those aged under 18. The Bill, described as “dangerous and absurd”. By LGBTQI advocates, was voted down by the Senate last month.

The nominations for Liberal pre-selection for the Kooyong seat close on January 15, 2024.





