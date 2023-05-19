Victorian Parliament Hosts Drag Storytime

Victoria’s Parliament played host to a drag storytime event on Wednesday to mark IDAHOBIT, featuring many of the same performers whose events had been cancelled in recent months after threats from fringe far-right and neo-Nazi groups.

In a gesture of solidarity, Premier Daniel Andrews dropped in to attend the event that was held at the Federation Room at Parliament House. It was a change from the past two months when neo-Nazis cosplayed outside the steps of the building against trans rights and LGBTQI communities.

“Equality in Victoria is not negotiable – we’re building a state that is inclusive for everyone because every space should be a safe one for LGBTIQ+ Victorians.” Premier Andrews said in a statement while announcing $1.85 million in funding for Rainbow Health Australia to provide inclusion training to around 400 service organisations.

Committed To Equality

The message of solidarity comes at a time public drag performances and queer events are being increasingly targeted by far-right groups. This year, at least 10 drag storytime events have been cancelled after online abuse and threats.

State Labor MP for Wendouree Juliana Addison, in a post on Facebook, thanked Minister for Equality Harriet Shing for inviting drag performers to Parliament.

Advertisements

“The Andrews Labor Government is committed to safety and equality for all LGBTIQ+ Victorians. We remain dedicated to providing safe, inclusive and well-supported opportunities to participate in community life,” said Addison.

“We will continue to protect councils’ right to program events which celebrate LGBTIQ+ Victorians, increase visibility and uphold our diverse communities’ rights, identities and dignity.”

According to the MP, the Andrews Labor Government planned to work with Victoria Police “to ensure the safety of LGBTIQ+ performers after many events have been cancelled due to vile attacks on trans people, drag performers, rainbow families and local councils.”

‘Those Who Preach Hate Must Face Consequences’

“Everyone deserves to feel safe, visible, respected and supported. We have banned the cruel and bigoted practice of conversion therapy, delivered adoption equality and a historic apology for gay convictions in the Victorian Parliament,” added Addison.

Former Animal Justice Party MP Andy Meddick responded to Addison’s post and emphasised the significance of the event. Meddick, whose children are trans, called for the passing of anti-vilification laws to protect LGBTQI communities.

“Given recent events and the growing violence from the far right, it is important to show solidarity. I look forward to the introduction of legislation to better protect our LGBTIQA+ community and to make those who choose to be a part of groups who preach violence and hate face the courts with severe consequences,” said Meddick.





