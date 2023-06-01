Wangaratta’s Rainbow Ball Postponed After Far-Right And Neo-Nazi Threats 

Pride Month has started off with another LGBTQI event in Victoria being cancelled – the Rural City of Wangaratta on Thursday announced it had decided to “delay” the Rainbow Ball scheduled for this weekend after threats from far-right and neo-Nazi groups.

Since the start of this year, over 10 LGBTQI and Drag Storytime events scheduled to be held in Melbourne and other towns in Victoria have been cancelled or postponed after being targeted by right-wing groups.

A rag-tag group of far-right figures, neo-Nazis, conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers have been targeting queer events in Victoria, abusing local council staff and issuing online threats to organisers of the events and drag performers.

Rainbow Ball Faces Threats From Radical Groups

The Rainbow Ball for LGBTQI youth organised by Rural City of Wangaratta’s Youth Services was to be held at the Wangaratta Turf Club on Saturday. The event was being held as part of the Pride Weekend in Wangaratta from June 2-4, 2023.

In a statement, the Rural City of Wangaratta said it had decided to delay the event “for the safety of event participants due to the event being targeted by groups with radical views.” The Council has not said when the postponed event will be held.

Mayor Dean Rees revealed that there had been “some confronting commentary around the Rainbow Ball circulated on social media” after the event was advertised.

“Because of this, we have chosen to prioritise the safety of all attendees and staff and delay the event. We are extremely disappointed that there has been some hateful narrative around this event, we do not accept this but we cannot risk an event that is about fun and celebration posing a risk to anyone attending,” Rees said.

‘Threats Unacceptable’

The Mayor reiterated that the council supports the LGBTQI community. “Prioritising the safety of our community, especially our youth, is not negotiable but we will aim to reschedule this event to enable all LGBTQIA+ young people, allies, and friends across the greater northeast region of Victoria to celebrate together,” added Rees.

Local LGBTQI group LINE Wangaratta said in a statement that it was “deeply saddened” over the postponement of the event.

“Events like this aim to create a safe place for our young people to celebrate being their full selves,” LINE said in a statement.

“The threats of violence towards event organisers and LGBTQIA+ community members are completely unacceptable, and we remain committed to coordinating LGBTQIA+ events in our region and advocate for a safe and inclusive future for our fabulous community.”

Rural LGBTQI Communities Need Our Solidarity

Rainbow Community Angels, a newly formed group, that aims to protect LGBTQI people attending Drag Storytime and queer events, expressed disappointment at the news that the event was being rescheduled.

“Some sad news from Wangaratta. Those rural and regional communities of young LGBTIQA+ people need our solidarity and support now more than ever,” the Rainbow Angels posted on Facebook.

“This amazing ball welcomes young people from all around the region – from Beechworth, Albury, Euroa, Corroong, Mt Beauty, Rutherglen, Mansfield and more. The Ball provides these queer and trans kids with a once-a-year opportunity to meet other kids like them, form friendships and just be themselves for one fun night,” the Rainbow Angels said.





