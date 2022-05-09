—

Alabama has criminalised Gender Affirming Care for transgender teens with those providing it now facing up to 10-years in prison.

The Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act makes it a felony to provide puberty blockers, hormones, and surgeries to transgender youth under the age of 19.

Advertisement

Law Went Into Effect Sunday

The law, which went into effect on Sunday, is being challenged in court. U.S. District Judge Liles Burke is set to make a decision this week on whether to put a temporary hold on the law.

According to Burke, “This is a complicated case that raises complex and important issues and consists of many hundreds of pages of briefing and exhibits.

“The Court has made very substantial progress toward crafting an opinion in this matter and expects to file the opinion by the end of this week, if not sooner.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile in California State Senator Scott Wiener, a Democrat, is pushing SB 107, a bill that would make California a “refuge” for trans kids and their families.

In a tweet, Wiener wrote, “We’re working in coalition w/ 19 other states to pass laws granting refuge to impacted families. We have your backs.

At midnight, Alabama’s vile law criminalizing trans youth accessing gender-affirming care—threatening parents & doctors with 10 years in prison—went into effect. We’re working in coalition w/ 19 other states to pass laws granting refuge to impacted families. We have your backs. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) May 8, 2022

A study released in March found there were “60% lower odds of depression” and “73% lower odds of suicidality” the following year, among kids who received puberty blockers and/ or gender-affirming hormone treatment compared to kids who had not.

The study also showed that participants who were “unable to start these medications within three to six months of their first appointment with a medical provider had a two- to threefold increase in depression and suicidality.”