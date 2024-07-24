New Charges In Luke Davies and Jesse Baird Murder Case

Michael James
July 24, 2024
New Charges In Luke Davies and Jesse Baird Murder Case
Image: Luke Davies (left) and Jesse Baird

Months after the arrest of Beau Lamarre-Condon over the alleged murders of Luke Davies and Jesse Baird NSW police have announced that new charges have been laid.

The charges were laid last week over the alleged murders of the Sydney couple.

They are expected to replace the existing charges against Lamarre-Condon earlier this year.

Lamarre-Condon to face domestic violence related charges over Luke Davies and Jesse Baird

Earlier this year prosecutors received an extra eight weeks to finalise charges relating to the deaths of Luke Davies and Jesse Baird in Sydney.

Beau Lamarre-Condon was originally charged with two counts of murder in relation to the deaths, however new charges have now been laid.

NSW homicide detectives have now released information that other charges have been laid against Lamarre-Condon.

On Tuesday last week NSW police charged the former police officer with two counts of domestic violence related murder as well as breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence.

These new charges are expected to replace the original murder charges.

It is alleged that the attack took places after several months of “predatory behaviour” that specifically targeted Jesse Baird with whom he is alleged to have had a previous casual relationship with.

While the new charges will not change the maximum penalty of life imprisonment for the crimes, they can potentially influence the severity of the sentencing. Courts may impose harsher sentences to recognise the additional seriousness and the breach of trust that occurs within a domestic violence case.

Beau Lamarre-Condon is due to appear in Downing Centre local court on August 13 to answer to the charges.

It is not yet known what, if any defence Lamarre-Condon and his legal team plan to use.

 

 

