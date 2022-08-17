—

The newly named leader of the Green Party has become the first out gay leader of a major party in Northern Ireland.

Ran Unopposed

He was elected on Monday, August 15 after running unopposed.

In a statement posted to Facebook, O’Hara said,

“It’s time for a new generation of activists. We were right on marriage and abortion and we were always right on the environment. It is welcome that others are following our lead.

“Northern Ireland faces many challenges; cost of living, housing, mental health, reconciliation and of course the climate and biodiversity crises.

“I believe that Greens uniquely have the solutions to these challenges. We can create a fairer world and a fairer Northern Ireland.

“Come and be part of that.”

O’Hara: An Over-Representation of Heterosexual Older Men

In an interview with the Irish Times, he talked about the historical importance of his appointment.

“I think we have an over-representation of heterosexual older men of a certain class, and politics needs to change and be more diverse and representative of those wider communities and I think that brings us better politics.”

O’Hara joined the Green Party in 2014 and was first elected to the Belfast City Council in 2019, representing the Castle ward since. That year he became Deputy Greens Leader.