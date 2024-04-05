New Queer Eye Member Jeremiah Brent Insists On ‘No Drama’ With Cast

Queer Eye’s latest Fab Five member Jeremiah Brent has dismissed rumours, affirming there’s “no drama” despite speculation about tension following Bobby Berk’s exit.

The reboot, which debuted on the streaming platform in 2018, initially featured Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, and Antoni Porowski as hosts.

However, following the unexpected departure of interior designer Berk announced in November, the reality TV show’s reputation has been tainted by internal conflicts and alleged divisions among its cast members.

On February 27th, Netflix named Jeremiah Brent as the new interior designer on Queer Eye, who would be replacing Bobby Berk.

Rolling Stone Expose Reveals Allegations Against Queer Eye Cast Members

Following this announcement, Rolling Stone released a scathing expose on March 5th alleging “rage issues” by Jonathan Van Ness and that Tan France allegedly “campaigned” with Antoni Porowski to replace Berk with Brent.

One source who worked on set with Van Ness told Rolling Stone, “Jonathan’s a person who contains multitudes and who has the capacity to be very warm, very charismatic, and has the capacity to make you feel really special that they are paying attention to you”.

“But at least once a day, they would need to yell at somebody. It might be something small, but there’s always going to be somebody to point out and blame and make the villain of the day.”

According to one insider, Berk was unaware that his castmate France, possibly backed by Antoni Porowski, advocated for his replacement with their friend, Jeremiah Brent.

This information was revealed by three sources, one of whom described the situation as “mean-girl antics”.

‘There’s No Drama with Any of Us’

Despite the allegations of inner turmoil in the cast, Brent has insisted that there is “no drama” within the new group.

Brent spoke to House Beautiful in a cover story stating, “I’ve got to tell you, there’s no drama with any of us. We’re all in a group chat. We’re having the time of our lives.”

“Everybody’s heads and hearts are in the right spot. It’s really healthy right now, and I think we’re all really excited about this season”, he added.

House Beautiful introduced the interior designer on Instagram with the caption:

“From living out of his car to joining the cast of Netflix’s Queer Eye, it’s safe to say @jeremiahbrent has had to learn to cut out the noise. On the precipice of his biggest year yet, the multi-hyphenate is directing his laser-like focus on designing a life he loves—and dropping all pretenses”.

Brent expressed his excitement for the latest season of Queer Eye, remarking, “I love an install. I love the stress. I love the pressure. And this is not my first rodeo—I know what I signed up for.”

“I’m excited to get in there, roll up my sleeves, earn my keep, and hopefully show people some really beautiful designs”, he added.