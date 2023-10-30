November 25: Yasss Queens Park

November is a month for powerhouse organisations teaming up to bring you the hottest line ups and Yasss Queens Park is no exception! The potent combination of Poof Doof and Holmes Hall, collaborating to bring you a star-studded event of music, performance and even delicious food! Feast your eyes and ears on the artistry on display while tucking into fare from fabulous food trucks, grabbing some cute queer wares from the markets, or sipping on delicious beverages in the sunshine.

Featuring (in purely alphabetical order!): Aargonaut, Aubrey Haive, Aysha Buffet, Bathsheba, Bede Nash, Cerulean, Daytona, Duchess Kay, Eliza Lot, Fragile Future, Gaff-E, Hayley Maree, Jason Conti, Jimi the Kween, Leasa Mann, Max Drag Queen, Nic Holland, Rosie Rai and (last but absolutely not least Ruby Slippers,

When: November 25, 2023, 1pm onwards

Where: Queens Park, Corner of Mount Alexander Roadd and Kellaway Avenue, Moonee Ponds

Tickets: $27.02

Accessibility: Queens Park is wheelchair accessible and also has wheelchair-accessible bathrooms. Contact the organiser directly to arrange accessible ticketing

