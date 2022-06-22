—

The NSW Government will provide $2.3 million to support trans and gender-diverse communities as part of the 2022-23 NSW Budget.

Part of the NSW Government's LGBTIQ+ Health Strategy

According to the NSW Health Ministry, the $2.3 million includes $1.3 million for ACON’s new Trans Mental Health and Wellbeing service, which will provide trans women, trans men and non-binary people with up to 12 counselling sessions, free of charge.

$725,400 will go to expand youth counselling service, Twenty10’s counselling and support programs for trans and gender-diverse youth and their carers, and $300,000 will go to Equality Australia in order to develop leadership in trans and gender-diverse communities.

“This funding boost will enable ACON, Equality Australia and Twenty10 to respond to the needs of the trans and gender diverse community and ensure access to safe, inclusive and responsive services.”

MP Alex Greenwich: Strongly Welcomes the NSW Government’s Support

Independent Member for Sydney Alex Greenwich welcomed the initiative saying, “The NSW LGBTIQ+ Health Strategy identified significant poor health and mental health across all LGBTIQ+ communities as a result of stigma, discrimination and social isolation.

“Outcomes for trans and gender diverse people were found to be the worst with shocking rates of attempted self-harm and suicide, with the strategy identifying this cohort for priority action.

“I strongly welcome the NSW Government’s support for our state’s trans and gender diverse communities through the funding of key and targeted services to support and promote their health and well-being.”

ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill noted that the funding “would help ACON establish a tailored service that will deliver safe, inclusive, and affirming counselling and mental health peer support services to trans people (binary and non-binary).”

In addition to health spending, Greenwich has also secured $10 million Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTI hate crimes, $3.5 million for Sydney WorldPride’s Pride villages, and $9.4 million for the National Arts School renewal.