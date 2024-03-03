NSW Premier Chris Minns Commits To Equality Legislation Time Frame At Mardi Gras

It was a historic night at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras last night as thousands once again filled the streets to Sydney to show their pride.

However joining them this year was the current New South Wales premier, Chris Minns.

The attendance of the current Labor premier marks the first time a sitting New South Wales premier has ever marched in the parade.

Joining him in the March was current Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and NSW MP Tanya Plibersek

Chris Minns commits to equality legislation

During his time marching in the parade the Premier was asked about the upcoming equality legislation that has yet to be passed in parliament.

The Equality Legislation Amendment (LGBTIQA+) Bill 2023, which was introduced by independent MP Alex Greenwich in August has still yet to be passed.

Much to the disappointment of the LGBTQIA+ community in NSW, when parliament resumed in 2024 the bill was expected to be presented, but has still yet to be seen.

Jeremy Fernandez, one of the hosts of the ABC’s Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras broadcast asked the premier how the community was feeling about various issues at present.

“It has been a difficult week but it’s great to see the community out and I’m really grateful that we’re able to have a spectacular march and Sydney has put on a great night” he said.

Speaking specifically about the equality legislation Fernandez asked the premier “why is legislation taking so long to do things like ban queer conversion practices?”

“We should have that in the parliament really soon and it’s priority of ours. It has bipartisan support. It’s really important for the queer community in NSW and we’re one of the last states to do it so you can expect it really soon.”

When pressed for exactly when it could be expected the premier confirmed a clear timeline.

“Within the week, within a few weeks” he stated.

Alex Greenwich calls for NSW to become a leader for LGBTQIA+ rights

Earlier in the evening Alex Greenwich made his feelings on the legislation clear.

Attending the march with Lord Mayor of Sydney, Clover Moore, Greenwich encouraged NSW to step up for LGBTQIA+ rights.

“So much has changed but there’s still more work to do. NSW is still last when it comes to LGBT rights in Australia. I want to move us from laggard to leader” he stated.

When asked by Fernandez what drives his advocacy, he referred to his equality legislation, still waiting to pass parliament.

“My equality Bill will give our parliament the chance to say LGBT people exist in NSW, should be celebrated and treated equally. I’m sure everyone would agree on that tonight.”

Upon being contacted by the Star Observer Chris Minns office confirmed the legislation will be presented within the next few weeks, but were unable to provide an exact date.